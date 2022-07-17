Padres pick prep pitcher Dylan Lesko in first round of MLB Draft

Dylan Lesko pitches during the MLB USA Baseball All-American Game at Coors Field in July 2021. (Daniel Shirey / MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The only high school junior to ever win Gatorade national player of the year honors, Dylan Lesko figured he was on his way to landing in the first five spots in the draft.

Maybe he’d even go No. 1 overall.

That was all the talk anyway.

Then his right elbow started barking this spring. His mind started racing. The present was wrecked and his future was suddenly open-ended.

“It was definitely devasting,” Lesko recalled. “Being senior year, being the last time out on a high school field (with) my best friends, it was definitely devastating. Even with the future, the college or pro route, I didn’t know what was going to happen. But for me, I was just turning it into a positive, trying to figure out what happened and make the most of it and make sure it didn’t happen for nothing and just come back stronger.”

The Padres are certainly banking on that, drafting Lesko 15th overall three months after Tommy John surgery wiped away his final year at Georgia’s Buford High School.

It wasn’t a surprise.

The Padres don’t shy away from risk. They’ve had success drafting pitchers coming off Tommy John surgery. So they’ve got a road map of sorts as they prepare to welcome Lesko, a Vanderbilt recruit, into an organization that took Stanford right-hander Cal Quantrill with the eighth overall pick in 2016 as he made his way back from an elbow reconstruction.

“We had a couple guys in play at 15,” said Chris Kemp, Padres vice president of amateur and international scouting. “You didn’t really know. I thought he was going to go before us, to be honest. He’s that talented.”

So much so that Kemp, a Georgia native, made it a priority to visit Lesko with area scout Tyler Stubblefield and special assistant David Post at Lesko’s home last fall as Kemp took over the Padres’ domestic scouting operation. Lesko had been making a name for himself since his freshman year at Buford and had vaulted up draft boards with a stellar junior campaign — 11-0, 0.35 ERA, 112 strikeouts in 60 innings — that likely pushed him well out of the Padres’ sights in the middle of the first round.

No matter.

“I mean, I like to meet with everybody,” Kemp said. “Whether it’s Druw Jones or Jackson Holliday, going 1-1 and (1-2), guys that may be going in the fifth, sixth round. I like to be around players. I like to get their pulse, whether they’re projected early, late. If we have intrigue or we have interest, we’re going to get around you. And with Dylan, at that point it was so early. With high school pitching, you didn’t really know. I wasn’t really thinking, ‘Man, I’m wasting a trip. This guy could go really early.’

“I was just, ‘This kid’s really special. I want to see what makes him tick.’”

The visit left on impression on Lesko, too. In fact, with a scout team in the area, they’d always been a presence. When Lesko learned he’d have to undergo Tommy John surgery in April, Lesko thought of that fall meeting with Padres and of talking about his circle change-up with Hall-of-Famer Trevor Hoffman at a Petco Park showcase last summer. At a late May workout in Atlanta, Lesko met A.J. Preller, the architect who ultimately oversaw selecting Quantrill coming off his elbow reconstruction and top prep arms in MacKenzie Gore (3rd overall in 2017) and Ryan Weathers (7th overall in 2018) with first-round picks.

“After realizing where I could end up (in the draft), I felt like it would be a good spot, just the way they’ve gone after young prep arms, getting them through their system quickly. They’ve drafted people with injuries in the past. And then just being out there already, pitching there, I loved it out there. So I was really enticed by the Padres, for sure.”

Before the injury, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound Lesko topped out at 97 mph with a developing curveball and a change-up that one Padres’ evaluator described as the most “advanced” he’d seen in years.

Kemp colored in that picture with a bit more detail safter electing Reno prep left-hander Robby Snelling with the 39th overall pick (Competitive Balance A) and Iowa right-hander Adam Mazur with their second-round pick (53rd).

“For us, for myself and the guys in the room, it was a 70-grade change-up,” Kemp said of Lesko’s best offering. “It looks like a fastball off the hand. It’s just got that pullback, that fade that it just gives the illusion to the hitters that it’s a fastball and they commit early and they have a hard time stopping on it. You know, for our group, it’s an elite changeup.”

Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed Lesko’s surgery in Los Angeles in April. He’s still three to four months from picking up a ball, but is throwing himself into lower half and core work in the early stages of his rehab.

The first high school pitcher off the board, Lesko was ranked No. 14 in the draft class by MLB.com and No. 13 by Baseball America.

MLB recommends a $4.1 million signing bonus for the 15th overall pick in the draft. Three other players were in the mix for that spot, including Snelling, when Lesko slipped to the Padres.

Two dozen picks later, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound Snelling, an LSU recruit who was once also a football prospect, was still there for the taking. Ranked No. 16 by MLB.com and No. 21 by Baseball America, Snelling, too, touches 97 mph with a fastball that he pairs with a potential plus curve, a change-up and off-the-charts intangibles.

“Robby for us was the highest graded makeup kid on our board,” Kemp said. “There’s background with his athleticism, his family background. His dad’s a football coach. His uncle’s a football coach. Robby grew up playing everything (with) his competitive nature. Just everything about Robby and the way he’s wired, the way he’s built, really intrigued us.”

Kemp rounded out his first day of the draft with Mazur in the second round. Ranked No. 59 by MLB.com, Mazur came on strong last summer in the Cape Cod League and finished 2022 as the Big Ten Conference pitcher of the year after going 7-3 with a 3.07 ERA, 98 strikeouts and an 0.96 WHIP in 93 2/3 innings his junior year.

The 6-foot-2 Mazur has a four-pitch mix that includes four-seamer that touches 99 mph and a potential wipe-out slider that sits in the high-80s.

“We’re getting a great makeup kid,” Kemp said. “Our scouts have done a lot of work on Adam, and it looks like we’re getting A-lane makeup and a plus athlete, and we’re really excited to have him.”