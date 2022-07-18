Homeland Security investigates Kan. man for child porn distribution

Republican Tony Mattivi believes someone who is a prosecutor is better suited than a politician to be Kansas' next attorney general. Mattivi, who retired in 2020 as an Assistant United State Attorney and the Antiterrorism and National Security Coordinator for the District of Kansas, is one of three Republicans running for Kansas Attorney General. The other two are Kris Kobach and Kellie Warren. Chris Mann is the lone Democrat who has filed for the position.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO