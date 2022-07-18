ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeland Security investigates Kan. man for child porn distribution

Salina Post
 3 days ago
BOURBON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on child porn allegations. According to...

Salina Post

US disrupts North Korean hacker that targeted Kan. hospital

NEW YORK (AP) — The FBI and Justice Department recently disrupted the activities of a hacking group that was sponsored by the North Korean government and that targeted U.S. hospitals with ransomware, ultimately recovering half a million dollars in ransom payments, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said Tuesday. Monaco...
Salina Post

Mattivi: Prosecutorial experience a must for attorney general

Republican Tony Mattivi believes someone who is a prosecutor is better suited than a politician to be Kansas' next attorney general. Mattivi, who retired in 2020 as an Assistant United State Attorney and the Antiterrorism and National Security Coordinator for the District of Kansas, is one of three Republicans running for Kansas Attorney General. The other two are Kris Kobach and Kellie Warren. Chris Mann is the lone Democrat who has filed for the position.
Salina Post

KDHE: 9 additional COVID deaths, 7,600 new cases

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 7,626 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday July 13 to Wednesday July 20, for a total of 827,301 cases. The state reported 9 COVID-19 deaths in the past week for a total of 8,966. Kansas is providing fewer updates of...
Salina Post

Missouri ag director: Farm economy faces obstacles

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Missouri Agriculture Director Chris Chinn says the state farm economy faces many challenges even as it weathers a long, dry summer. Chinn addressed the 11th annual event of the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri meeting on the Missouri Western State University campus in St. Joseph Wednesday.
Salina Post

Marshall endorses Warren in primary for Kan. attorney general

WASHINGTON— Senator Roger Marshall has announced his support for state Senator Kellie Warren in the GOP primary for Kansas Attorney General. On social media Tuesday, Warren wrote "couldn’t be prouder to have Roger Marshall's full support. He’s a conservative who knows how to fight and win for Kansas, and when I’m Attorney General, I’ll work with him to fight back against Biden’s overreach." Marshall retweeted the twitter statement.
Salina Post

Helmer appointed to Advisory Council on Dispute Resolution

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court appointed seven new members to the Advisory Council on Dispute Resolution. Newly appointed members will serve four-year terms ending June 30, 2025. They are:. ●Jessica Gall, Hays. ●Sarah Doll Heeke, Dodge City. ●Randy Hoerschgen, Topeka. ●Terrie McCants, Manhattan. ●Jonathan Olsen, Kechi. Two appointed to fill...
Salina Post

Mann's staff to have mobile office hours Tuesday

MANHATTAN - The office of U.S. Representative Tracey Mann (Kansas First District) is hosting mobile office hours during the month of July. Mann's staff will be visiting counties across the First Congressional District to offer assistance with federal agencies. "As your member of Congress, it is my top priority to...
Salina Post

Area communities among those receiving grants for murals

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced 14 communities will receive funding through the Office of Rural Prosperity’s Rural Mural and Public Art grant program. The $90,000 in grants enables communities with fewer than 10,000 residents to create new murals and public art projects that will beautify community gathering spaces and serve as new tourist attractions.
Salina Post

KDOT employees celebrate service anniversaries

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) announced today that a number of its employees are celebrating service anniversaries. Neil Croxton, Regional Geologist Supervisor, Salina. Janette Eitel, Database Administrator III, Topeka. Gene Ingwerson, WinCPMS Administrator, Topeka. Debra Miller, Senior Administrative Assistant, Garden City. Those celebrating 20 years:. Steve Allen, Highway Maintenance...
Salina Post

Tallman: Special ed underfunding is not just state issue

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Mark Tallman with the Kansas Association of School Boards noted in his latest blog post that the underfunding of special education is not just a state issue, it also is supposed to include money under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. "One thing that has never...
Salina Post

Heat advisories issued for Tuesday as 100+ degree temperatures return

Heat advisories have been issued for much of Kansas as triple-digit temperatures return Tuesday. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Salina Post

Salina Post

ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

