ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman

By Associated Press
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dVpml_0gj4jElA00
Indiana Mall Shooting Emergency personnel gather after a deadly shooting Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Greenwood Park Mall, in Greenwood, Ind. (Kelly Wilkinson/The Indianapolis Star via AP) (Kelly Wilkinson)

GREENWOOD, Ind. — (AP) — Three people were fatally shot and two were injured Sunday evening at an Indiana mall after a man with a rifle opened fire in a food court and an armed civilian shot and killed him, police said.

The man entered the Greenwood Park Mall with a rifle and several magazines of ammunition and began firing in the food court, Greenwood Police Department Chief Jim Ison said.

A 22-year-old from nearby Bartholomew County who was legally carrying a firearm at the mall shot and killed the gunman, Ison said at a news conference.

Four of those hit by gunfire were females and one was a male, Ison said. He didn't immediately know the specific gender or age of those who were killed.

He said a 12-year-old girl was among the two injured, both of whom are in stable condition.

Police confiscated a suspicious backpack that was in a bathroom near the food court, Ison said.

Officers went to the mall at about 6 p.m. for reports of the shooting.

“The real hero of the day is the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in that food court and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he began," Ison said.

The mass shooting was just the latest to unnerve Americans in 2022. Schools, churches, grocery stores and a July Fourth parade in Highland Park, Illinois, have all become killing grounds in recent months. Still, the reality of America's staggering murder rate can often be seen more clearly in individual deaths that rarely make the news.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police and multiple other agencies are assisting in the investigation.

“We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country,” Indianapolis Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey said.

There was no threat to the area Sunday night, authorities said.

Greenwood is a south suburb of Indianapolis with a population of about 60,000. Mayor Mark Myers asked for “prayers to the victims and our first responders.”

“This tragedy hits at the core of our community,” Myers said in a statement.

Authorities said they would provide more details Monday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
960 The Ref

Police laud actions of man who killed Indiana mall attacker

GREENWOOD, Ind. — (AP) — A 20-year-old man likely assembled a rifle in the bathroom of a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall before shooting five people in the food court, killing three of them before an armed shopper fatally shot him, authorities said Monday. Jonathan Sapirman of Greenwood apparently...
GREENWOOD, IN
WREG

Wife and husband among Greenwood mall victims; gunman identified

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The four people who died as a result of Sunday’s mass shooting in the Greenwood Park Mall have been identified. The Greenwood Police Department confirmed that around 6 p.m. Sunday a lone suspect entered the food court of the Greenwood Park Mall, located at 1251 U.S. Hwy 31 North in Greenwood, Indiana. […]
GREENWOOD, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Illinois State
Greenwood, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Food Court#The Mall#Violent Crime#The Greenwood Park Mall#Americans
Tv20detroit.com

Police: Shooting at Indianapolis mall injures several people

INDIANAPOLIS (WXYZ) — Police in Greenwood, Indiana confirm a shooting at Greenwood Park Mall. Several people have been injured, police say, including the shooter. Police say there may be two fatalities. The mall is being cleared in order to conduct an investigation. More information will be provided as it...
GREENWOOD, IN
WTHR

Man arrested after suspected deadly road rage shooting on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after what police said is a case of road rage. Police said the shooting happened on I-70 near Post Road on Monday afternoon. 911 dispatchers received information that the victim was being driven from the scene of the shooting to a medical facility near I-70 and Mt. Comfort Road in Hancock County.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
960 The Ref

Indiana shooting: 1 dead, 3 hurt after shots fired during vigil at park

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — At least one person was killed and three others were hurt during a vigil at a park in suburban Indianapolis, authorities said. According to WISH-TV and WRTV, the incident occurred about 10 p.m. Sunday at Don Challis Park in Beech Grove, where people had gathered for a vigil. Beech Grove police arrived to find four people with gunshot wounds, the news outlets reported.
BEECH GROVE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIBC.com

Greenwood Park Mall Shooting: Why Preparedness Counts

GREENWOOD, Ind.–Greenwood’s police chief says he believes preparedness is what helped save lives during Sunday’s shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall food court. But, he said the quick thinking of a 22-year-old from Bartholomew County who was willing to take a human life to save others may have made that person the real hero.
GREENWOOD, IN
WSPA 7News

Charges dropped against Indiana man in 2015 killings of four

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped murder and other charges against a man accused of killing four people inside an Indianapolis home in 2015, citing the deaths of two witnesses and the discovery that DNA evidence had been compromised. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday that they filed a motion to dismiss charges against […]
WISH-TV

Police respond to ‘incident’ at Greenwood Park Mall

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Multiple police departments are responding to Greenwood Park Mall. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers have been sent to assist the Greenwood Police Department with an “incident” at the mall. News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene. This...
GREENWOOD, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Frankfort Man Arrested by Lebanon Police

At 7:35 p.m. Friday, Lebanon Police Officers were dispatched to the local Kroger on the report of a wanted subject out of Clinton County being at that location. LPD Officers were told that an off-duty Frankfort Police Officer spotted the wanted subject, Torrance Edwards 19 of Frankfort, at the Kroger. LPD Officers arrived on the scene and were told that Edwards fled the area heading north. After a foot pursuit, responding officers from multiple agencies within the county surrounded the area where Mr. Edwards was believed to be. With help from witnesses in the area, Mr. Edwards was located and taken into custody in the 600 block of Syracuse Drive.
LEBANON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man in critical condition after being shot, run over on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot and run over by a car Sunday on the east side of Indianapolis. The incident occurred around 6 p.m. Sunday on the 5200 block E. 33rd Street when the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to an area near the intersection of E. 34th Street and Emerson Avenue on report of a person shot and run over by a vehicle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

NWS: Excessive Heat, Possible Severe Storms Wednesday

STATEWIDE—All of southern Indiana and portions of central Indiana will be under a heat advisory today. Some places will have heat index values around 110. Severe weather is also possible this afternoon and evening for most of central and western Indiana. The biggest threats to watch out for are...
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
4K+
Followers
70K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy