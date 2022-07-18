Silver Alert cancelled for 74-year-old Southaven man

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a 12-year-old girl from West Memphis, Arkansas. Investigators said Peyton Lynn Moise is described as five feet five inches tall, weighs 155 pounds, with blue eyes and brown medium-length hair. She was last seen wearing a camo t-shirt and shorts. If anyone has information regarding […]
Woman shot and killed after pointing revolver at Horn Lake police officer The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating after a woman was shot and killed by Horn Lake Police. Officers say she was driving in the wrong direction and, after refusing to stop, pulled out a revolver.
JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, near Goodman Road in Horn Lake, Mississippi. MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the...
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WMC) - Law enforcement is investigating a fatal shooting in Holly Springs. The Marshall County coroner says 44-year-old Michael Smith was found shot and killed outside his home on Craft Street around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says David Thomas has been arrested and is...
Memphis news sources are reporting that a woman was killed in an officer-involved shooting just south of the city in Horn Lake. WREG in Memphis reports that witnesses say the shooting happened after a police chase on Goodman Road near Interstate 55 in Horn Lake. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation...
HORN LAKE, Miss. — FOX13 has learned new details after a woman was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Horn Lake. The scene unfolded early Wednesday morning at 1:35 a.m., when Horn Lake Police (HLPD) officers attempted to stop a white Jeep Cherokee on Highway 302 at Mallard Creek.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 12-year-old girl is has been found after she was reported missing on Tuesday, July 19. Memphis Police said the 12-year-old got into the car of a man she met on social media around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Over 15 hours later, she was still missing,...
UPDATE: DeSoto County Coroner has identified the woman killed as Molka Horton, age 39 of Memphis. Her body will be sent to the Mississippi Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was killed during an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning in Horn Lake, Mississippi and now several officers are on leave, sources say. […]
UPDATE: Yamilet Hernandez has been found safe, according to Memphis Police. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Yamilet Hernandez is missing after officers say she left her home with a man she met on social media. Hernandez, 12, was last seen Tuesday morning around 12:30 a.m. at her home. Officers say she got into a red car with […]
OXFORD, Miss. — Members of the Ole Miss community are gathering Wednesday night for a "Hope Rally For Jay Lee" at 7 p.m. The rally will be held at the Flagpole in The Circle. The universities Department of Social Work helped organize the event. Police in Oxford are getting...
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a woman in Harbor Town in 2017 according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich. Kurtrell Williams, 25, pled guilty to second-degree murder Wednesday. Susan Grissom, 56, was shot and killed Nov. 17 2017 in her kitchen. Grissom...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police arrested two juveniles in connection with a deadly carjacking in Whitehaven on Monday, including a 15-year-old who is charged with First Degree Murder. Police say 15-year-old Miguel Andrade and an unnamed 16-year-old are both charged in connection with the carjacking of Rev. Autura Eason-Williams,...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now investigating a case from Fayette County after a violent arrest went viral. Fayette County District Attorney Mark Davidson confirmed the TBI will be investigating the Oakland Police Department’s arrest of Brandon Calloway. This case came to light when a social media post alleging a young […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after he threatened that a daycare would get shot up on Tuesday afternoon, police say. It happened at Brilliant Minds Learning Academy in Parkway Village around 3 p.m. According to police, Jarvis Stiger went to the daycare to ask about care services for his children when they […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Through a computer screen on zoom, 15-year-old Miguel Andrade who is accused of shooting Mid-South church leader Rev. Dr. Autura Eason Williams appeared in juvenile court Wednesday. He is one of two teenagers who were arrested after Eason Williams was shot to death in front of...
UPDATE: According to MPD, the teens involved in the carjacking and chase have been connected to events surrounding the death of Rev. Dr. Autura Eason-Williams. Police say the juveniles matched the description of the suspects from the homicide of Eason-Williams and they are continuing to investigate. A 15-year-old boy was charged in the pastor’s death […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men are on the run after police say they broke into a Hickory Hill convenience store to steal cigarettes and caused “severe damage’ to the business. Early Saturday morning on July 16, investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said three men broke...
The Oxford Police Department and University Police Department have partnered with the Oxford Field Office of the FBI and the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office for additional resources and assistance in the search for missing Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee. Jimmie “Jay” Lee, 20, was last seen...
OAKLAND, Tenn. — An arrest in Fayette County left one man in stitches and a local police department under investigation. On Saturday, Oakland Police said they were trying to stop Brandon Calloway when Calloway got to his home and got out the car and he went inside. An affidavit from police said he came back outside the house with two people “being aggressive”.
Comments / 0