Royals select Virginia Tech OF Gavin Cross at no. 9 overall in MLB Draft

﻿(610 Sports) – With the 9th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft on Sunday evening, the Royals selected one of the more well-rounded players in the draft, Virginia Tech outfielder Gavin Cross.

After playing the slot game in last year's MLB Draft, taking Connecticut prep pitcher Frank Mozzicato in an under-slot deal in order to select Kansas prep pitcher Ben Kudrna with an over-slot deal later in the draft. With less flexibility in this year's draft, following their recent trade of the 35th pick to Atlanta, the Royals front office opted to select the best available player on the board in the left-handed hitting outfielder.

Widely considered to be one of the most well-rounded players in the draft, Cross had an illustrious career at Virginia Tech where he proved himself to be one of the best baseball players to ever put on a Hokies jersey. In 124 career games in Blacksburg, Cross batted .340 with a .412 on-base percentage and .609 slugging percentage while hitting 28 home runs, 93 RBIs, 28 doubles, 12 triples, 51 walks, 28 stolen bases, 7 outfield assists, a .988 fielding percentage, and only 3 errors.

Cross had an exceptionally strong 2022 season batting .328 with 17 home runs and 50 RBIs plus 14 doubles and 8 triples along with a .411 on-base percentage and .660 slugging percentage. He was also 12 for 12 in stolen base attempts on the season.

The 6'3 210 lb. Cross patrolled center-field this past season for the Hokies but scouts believe he would be better at one of the corner outfield spots at the next level. He has also spent time at first base, a position that some believe he could excel at defensively.