JSO: Two kids injured after using gun at Banyan Bay

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 3 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported two kids injured in a shooting at 1700 South San Pablo Road.

Officers responded at 7:46 p.m. to a call of two juveniles, age 13 and 10, shot while home alone.

JSO reports the 13-year-old obtained the gun from the home’s gun safe. As he was holding the gun he shot himself in the hand, and the bullet went through his hand and struck his 13-year-old brother in the upper leg.

It is unknown at this time how the kid was able to get into the safe or why he fired the weapon.

Their mother was working during this time, and it is unknown where the father was located.

Both have non-life-threatening injuries and have been taken to a local hospital.

Violent Crime detectives have responded, they will assume primary responsibility for the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when new details are available.

