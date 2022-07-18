ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario fundraiser wants to help families of children killed in ATV hit-and-run

By Cameron Kiszla
 3 days ago

After two children were fatally hurt in an ATV hit-and-run crash in Apple Valley earlier this month, supporters of the children’s families came together in Ontario on Sunday to hold a fundraising car wash.

Phil Ige reports for the KTLA 5 News on July 17, 2022.

