Ontario fundraiser wants to help families of children killed in ATV hit-and-run
After two children were fatally hurt in an ATV hit-and-run crash in Apple Valley earlier this month, supporters of the children’s families came together in Ontario on Sunday to hold a fundraising car wash.
