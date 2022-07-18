Person suffers serious injuries after being stuck by vehicle in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police are searching for the suspect accused of a hit and run incident that occurred Tuesday night in east El Paso. Officials reported that a person was struck by a vehicle early this morning on McLean St. near Edgemere Blvd. The victim was taken to the hospital with […]
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police are investigating a serious crash Wednesday morning. A large portion of the parking lot near the Target store at 2541 E. Lohman Ave is closed due to the crash. The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. Investigators are on scene and...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested and suspicious items were removed from a northeast El Paso home by the El Paso Police Department Bomb Squad unit on Wednesday, according to the El Paso County Constable’s Office. John Daniel Brown, 32, was arrested on charges of...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police Department officers responded to a reported burglary at a home on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for the department. The suspects fled in a vehicle and led officers on a pursuit in the Lower Valley, the spokesperson added. Photos showed the...
EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – A man is behind bars for an armed robbery at The Smoke Shop in far east El Paso. According to authorities a man walked into the store and committed the robbery at gunpoint. On Monday, July 18th, Pebble Hills TAC officers located the vehicle used in the robbery and identified […]
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested and accused of robbing a smoke shop at gunpoint on Saturday. The incident happened at the Spot Smoke Shop located at 14087 Pebble Hills. Officers arrested 31-year-old Waymon Cheatham. Officials said Cheatham walked into the store and committed the robbery...
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – State Police are investigating an off-duty officer’s death after they found him dead inside is home in Santa Rosa. According to New Mexico State Police, on Monday evening officers went to his home to conduct a welfare check after he failed to report to work on Monday and found 24-year-old […]
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash was reported on Gateway East at Zaragoza Tuesday afternoon. Officials said the crash involved two vehicles. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The left three lanes are closed. back up is to Lee Trevino. It's unknown what caused...
A local business was broken into four days ago and counting, and the owner is still waiting for El Paso Police to show up to file a report. The Red Door Vintage is a local shop in Central El Paso that specializes in horror, props, makeup, art, accessories, oddities, decals, t-shirts, and more.
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle after an argument over a parking space at the parking lot of Target at Bassett Center on Sunday. Officials said 37-year-old Saul Saenz and 40-year-old Luis Adrian Hernandez exchanged words over a...
EL PASO, Texas -- A 40-year-old man is charged with aggravated assault after police say he pinned a man with his vehicle. The violent confrontation was sparked by a dispute over a parking spot. Police say it happened Sunday at the 6101 Gateway West Target parking lot at Bassett Center.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) provided an update to Sunday evening’s injured pedestrian call at Bassett Place Mall. According to officials the entire incident was sparked over two men fighting over a spot in the Target store parking lot. Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening, 37–year-old Saul Saenz […]
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police are urging safety as Wednesday marked the first day of school for the fall semester. Las Cruces Police Department encourages motorists to drive with caution and particularly when driving near school zones and bus stops. Las Cruces police suggest following these...
One person seriously injured after a crash in El Paso involving a motorcycle (El Paso, TX)Nationwide Report. One person was seriously injured after a two-vehicle accident in El Paso. As per the initial information, the motorcycle crash took place on I-10 East [...]
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 5-vehicle crash involving a police unit was reported on interstate 10 east at Yarbrough Friday afternoon. Officials said the crash involved two cars, two pick trucks and a police unit. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. There is major...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Parks and Recreation Department is calling on the off-roading community to provide their input on trail improvements at San Felipe Park located in far east El Paso. Community members can share their thoughts at a meeting on Wednesday from 6...
EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – A man continues to use stolen identities to cash fraudulent checks and leads are being sought after by the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) to catch him. Images and video of the suspect have been shared by law enforcement. EPPD says on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 6:26 p.m., a […]
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine over the last week. On July 13, officers working at the port of Columbus, New Mexico, intercepted 1.35 pounds of fentanyl and 7.58 pounds...
EL PASO, Texas -- Three different human smuggling attempts were disrupted Friday by El Paso Sector Border Patrol Agents, encountering 103 migrants. U.S. Border Patrol Chief for the El Paso Sector, Gloria Chavez tweeted a video from the biggest bust of the day. She called it "Collaboration as its best!" and complimented the work of several teams.
EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – On Tuesday afternoon, El Paso State Rep Joe Moody sat down exclusively with KTSM 9 News’ Stephanie Shields to talk about his participation in the Uvalde Massacre investigation. Moody was one of three Texas lawmakers on the committee to investigate the Uvalde school massacre, and the one member who was […]
Comments / 2