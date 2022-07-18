ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Person suffers serious injuries after being stuck by vehicle in East El Paso

By Karen Cortinas
cbs4local.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEl Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police say a person is in the...

cbs4local.com

KTSM

Victim seriously injured after hit-and-run in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police are searching for the suspect accused of a hit and run incident that occurred Tuesday night in east El Paso. Officials reported that a person was struck by a vehicle early this morning on McLean St. near Edgemere Blvd. The victim was taken to the hospital with […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Portion of Target parking lot in Las Cruces closed due to crash

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police are investigating a serious crash Wednesday morning. A large portion of the parking lot near the Target store at 2541 E. Lohman Ave is closed due to the crash. The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. Investigators are on scene and...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Man arrested for armed robbery in east El Paso shop

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – A man is behind bars for an armed robbery at The Smoke Shop in far east El Paso. According to authorities a man walked into the store and committed the robbery at gunpoint. On Monday, July 18th, Pebble Hills TAC officers located the vehicle used in the robbery and identified […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Man arrested, accused of robbing smoke shop at gunpoint in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested and accused of robbing a smoke shop at gunpoint on Saturday. The incident happened at the Spot Smoke Shop located at 14087 Pebble Hills. Officers arrested 31-year-old Waymon Cheatham. Officials said Cheatham walked into the store and committed the robbery...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

New Mexico State Police officer from El Paso found dead

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – State Police are investigating an off-duty officer’s death after they found him dead inside is home in Santa Rosa. According to New Mexico State Police, on Monday evening officers went to his home to conduct a welfare check after he failed to report to work on Monday and found 24-year-old […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Crash reported on Gateway East at Zaragoza

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash was reported on Gateway East at Zaragoza Tuesday afternoon. Officials said the crash involved two vehicles. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The left three lanes are closed. back up is to Lee Trevino. It's unknown what caused...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso Police: Man used car as weapon in spat over Target store parking spot

EL PASO, Texas -- A 40-year-old man is charged with aggravated assault after police say he pinned a man with his vehicle. The violent confrontation was sparked by a dispute over a parking spot. Police say it happened Sunday at the 6101 Gateway West Target parking lot at Bassett Center.
KTSM

EPPD: Man pins pedestrian between SUVs after fight at Bassett Mall

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) provided an update to Sunday evening’s injured pedestrian call at Bassett Place Mall. According to officials the entire incident was sparked over two men fighting over a spot in the Target store parking lot. Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening, 37–year-old Saul Saenz […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Caught on cam! EPPD searches for Identity Thief

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – A man continues to use stolen identities to cash fraudulent checks and leads are being sought after by the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) to catch him. Images and video of the suspect have been shared by law enforcement. EPPD says on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 6:26 p.m., a […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

103 migrants, 3 stash house busts, one busy day in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas -- Three different human smuggling attempts were disrupted Friday by El Paso Sector Border Patrol Agents, encountering 103 migrants. U.S. Border Patrol Chief for the El Paso Sector, Gloria Chavez tweeted a video from the biggest bust of the day. She called it "Collaboration as its best!" and complimented the work of several teams.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

WATCH: El Paso Rep Joe Moody shares thoughts from Uvalde Investigation

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – On Tuesday afternoon, El Paso State Rep Joe Moody sat down exclusively with KTSM 9 News’ Stephanie Shields to talk about his participation in the Uvalde Massacre investigation. Moody was one of three Texas lawmakers on the committee to investigate the Uvalde school massacre, and the one member who was […]
EL PASO, TX

