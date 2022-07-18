ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bollinger County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry, Stoddard, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-17 20:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-17 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Clay, Craighead, Greene, Mississippi, Poinsett by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 15:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Greene; Mississippi; Poinsett EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115 expected. * WHERE...Phillips, Cross, Poinsett, Greene, Lee AR, St. Francis, Clay and Craighead Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
KFVS12

2017 Flooding at Lake Wappapello

Highway patrol says dense fog played a role in multiple crashes on Highway 25 Tuesday morning. Multiple crashes blocked Hwy. 25 in Cape Girardeau County. Emergency crews responded to the scene of multiple crashes on Highway 25 at the intersection of County Road 277 in Cape Girardeau County. The Breakfast...
KFVS12

Trees down in Perryville and Cape Girardeau

Line crews work to restore power after last night's storms. We saw Ameren workers this afternoon in Cape Girardeau at Rand Street and East Cape Rock Drive. Carbondale lost tourism money during the pandemic. Now, leaders are getting outside help in hopes of recovering the cash.
kbsi23.com

2 in custody in homicide investigation in Bollinger County

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a man was found with a gunshot wound in a vehicle at a Marble Hill business. On Tuesday, July 19, about 9:22 p.m., the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a male...
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
localmemphis.com

2.3 magnitude earthquake rattles southeastern Missouri

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. — There may have been some shaking going on Wednesday afternoon in southeastern Missouri. According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake shook southeastern Missouri around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The epicenter of the earthquake was less than a mile west-southwest of Caruthersville, Missouri, and...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Homicide investigation continues in Bollinger County, Missouri

Firefighters trained for incidents involving rescues from a collapsed trench. Cyclists are pushing for safer road conditions in the Heartland. Two suspects in a Bollinger Co. homicide investigation have been identified. Impact of heat on your vehicle. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Rising temperatures around the Heartland could have major...
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Highway 25 reopened after multiple crashes in Cape Girardeau County

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of multiple crashes on Highway 25 just north of the Cape Girardeau-Stoddard County line on Tuesday morning, July 18. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, multiple vehicles were involved in three crashes near the intersection of Highway...
KFVS12

Two from Bollinger Co. charged in murder case

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people have been arrested as suspects in a murder investigation in Bollinger County. According to the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, James Primer and Angela Thompson of Marble Hill, Mo. were both arrested and charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action. The...
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Multiple crashes blocked Hwy. 25 in Cape Girardeau County

Highway patrol says dense fog played a role in multiple crashes on Highway 25 Tuesday morning. 2 deadly crashes reported in Butler County, Mo. Two men were killed in two separate crashes in Butler County. I-57 crash in Williamson Co. and 2nd on Old Highway 13. Updated: Jul. 8, 2022...
KFVS12

Semi hauling lumber crashes, blocks KY 123 in Hickman County

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews are working to clear spilled lumber from a highway in Hickman County. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), a semi hauling a load of lumber crashed on KY 123 between KY 58 and KY 239. The truck flipped, spilling the load on the...
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY
Kait 8

3 injured in motorcycle vs pedestrian collision

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - Three people were hospitalized Tuesday night after police said a motorcycle struck a pedestrian. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the collision happened at 10:20 p.m. July 19 on Highway M, two miles west of Poplar Bluff in Butler County. According to MSHP’s crash report,...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
radionwtn.com

Raccoon Is Culprit In UC Early Morning Outage

Union City, Tenn.–About 2300 Union City Energy Authority customers lost power to their homes and business at 2 a.m. July 20,2022. CEO Kyle Ross said a raccoon climbed onto the substation bus work and made contact shutting the substation down on Reelfoot Avenue. The power was restored within 20 minutes after checking for damage and reenergizing the Reelfoot substation.
UNION CITY, TN
KFVS12

3 seriously injured in crash involving motorcycle, pedestrian

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Three Poplar Bluff people were injured in a crash on Highway M on Tuesday night, July 19. The crash happened at 10:20 p.m., about 2 miles west of Poplar Bluff. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a motorcycle hit a pedestrian in the roadway.
FOX 2

Teen dies in rural Missouri crash

IRON COUNTY, Mo. – An 18-year-old died after a crash Tuesday evening in rural Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. MSHP reports that Brant Sanders, 18, of Bellview, Missouri, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 80-A in Iron County, a few miles east of Viburnum, Missouri.
IRON COUNTY, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Two-Vehicle Crash Ends with Injury

Myrtle, MO. – A two-vehicle accident has happened just South of Myrtle, which has injured one of the drivers. The Oregon County crash happened on Highway BB, half a mile south from Myrtle. The accident occurred as a 2021 Mac Truck driven by Bryan Loyd, 49 of Ozark, MO,...
KFVS12

2 dead, 1 injured in crash on Route 37 near Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a crash that left two people dead and one other injured near Williamson County. Illinois State Police say they responded to a two-vehicle crash around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday on Route 37, just south of Marion. ISP says a vehicle was traveling north...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Death of inmate under investigation in Pulaski County

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The death of an inmate at the Pulaski County Correctional Center, in Ullin, is under investigation. According to Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 7, a 47-year-old St. Louis woman was found unresponsive in her jail cell on Thursday morning, July 14.
ULLIN, IL
franchising.com

Colorado-Based Ziggi’s Coffee Makes Missouri Debut In Cape Girardeau

July 20, 2022 // Franchising.com // Ziggi’s Coffee® is excited to announce the opening of their first location in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Located at 1452 N. Kingshighway St., this new location is owned by local franchisees, Garret, Logan, Mike and Linda Light, and features a drive-thru with a convenient walk-up window.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Sikeston DPS offers vehicle theft prevention tips

SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – July is Vehicle Theft Prevention Month and many law enforcement officials want to make sure citizens are aware of the dangers surrounding vehicle theft. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly 44% of all stolen vehicles are not found. “It is a real...
SIKESTON, MO

