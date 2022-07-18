ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinal County, AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pinal by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-17 18:01:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Buckeye, Avondale by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat. Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light- colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars. Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county officials for more details, which may include guidance for proper social distancing measures. Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may include: cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or exhaustion; nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke, which may include: vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache; decreased alertness or loss of consciousness; high body temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; seizures. Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1. Continue to monitor NWS forecasts, broadcast outlets, and local government for updates. Target Area: Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; Buckeye, Avondale; Cave Creek, New River; Central Phoenix; Deer Valley; East Valley; Fountain Hills, East Mesa; North Phoenix, Glendale; Northwest Pinal County; Northwest Valley; Scottsdale, Paradise Valley; South Mountain, Ahwatukee; Southeast Valley, Queen Creek; West Pinal County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 108 to 115 expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Arizona. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead to heat stroke.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 20:24:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal A DUST STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MST FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 824 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Olberg to 9 miles southeast of Maricopa to 13 miles west of Casa Grande to 11 miles west of Chui-Chu, moving west at 25 mph. HAZARD...Less than one quarter mile visibility with damaging wind in excess of 60 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 163 and 194. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 142 and 175. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 145 and 160. Locations impacted include Casa Grande, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Bapchule, Freeman, Estrella Sailport, Olberg, Arizola, Firebird Lake, Sacaton, Santan, Stanfield and Ak-Chin Village. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, then pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: A monsoon break for much of this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A ridge of high pressure is building over Arizona and so the number of monsoon storms will diminish. However, overnight there is a possibility for isolated flash floods in the northern portions of the state and storms have remained active. There was also a late afternoon cluster of storms in southeast Arizona. There is a very slight chance those storms could impact the Valley overnight.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot temps and rain chances in the afternoon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Above average heat will continue over the next few days with a daily chance of mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. An uptick in monsoon activity is possible next week with temperatures returning closer to normal. Today: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly...
TUCSON, AZ
Grace Lieberman

Emergency shelter set up in Pinal County after monsoon pummels the valley

After a weekend of heavy storms across Arizona, Pinal County officials have established an emergency shelter in Eloy for affected areas. Robson Ranch will house those in need of shelter from the intense weather conditions and provide water, air conditioning and phone charging stations until 6p.m. Toltec Middle School’s gym will also be used as an overnight shelter.
fox10phoenix.com

Microburst destroys home during monsoon storms

FOX 10's Steve Nielsen spoke to a woman who said her sister was inside her home on the Salt River Pima Maricopa Reservation during the storms. Family members pulled her from the rubble. She is currently recovering in the ICU.
MARICOPA, AZ
KTAR.com

State Route 87 closed north of Mesa after storms bring down power lines

PHOENIX – A section of an East Valley highway remained closed Monday morning after overnight monsoon storms pounded the area, according to Arizona transportation officials. State Route 87 north of Mesa was shut down in both directions because of fallen power lines between between McDowell Road and Shea Boulevard, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
MESA, AZ
L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Motorcycle Crash near Kyrene Road [Tempe, AZ]

TEMPE, AZ (July 19, 2022) – Early Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to a crash in the intersection of Kyrene and Elliot Road. The crash happened on July 16th, at around 6:00 a.m., involving a motorcyclist traveling west and a FedEx truck traveling east. According to reports, the FedEx...
AZFamily

ADOT officials checking pumps after US 60 in Mesa flooded for second time in a week

700+ insurance claims filed due to monsoon damage in Maricopa, Pima counties. A State Farm representative says more than 700 claims between Maricopa and Pima counties were filed for damage related to Sunday's storms. Surprise man upset at Visa after gift card doesn't have full $400 on it. Updated: 2...
santansun.com

Chandler to study Hunt Highway safety concerns as casino nears

Hunt Highway is an inviting target for anyone looking to drive fast. There are few impediments with only one stop sign between Cooper Road and Val Vista Drive for the highway, which marks the city’s southern border and lots of undeveloped land to the south. However, the Chandler half...
CHANDLER, AZ
arizonaprogressgazette.com

Water Cutbacks have Come to Scottsdale: Will You Be Impacted?

Water is a precarious subject here in Arizona; we all know that it may be a major problem in the next few decades but live our lives like it’s not. We probably know that our major sources up north are at essentially record low levels but we’re not trying to prevent new people from coming here. We have written about it often, but relatively little changes.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a motorcycle crash in Tempe (Tempe, AZ)

1 person dead after a motorcycle crash in Tempe (Tempe, AZ)Nationwide Report. On early Sunday morning, one person was killed following a two-vehicle collision in Tempe. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 6 a.m. on the intersection of Kyrene and Elliot Road. The early reports showed that a FedEx truck was traveling east and was turning to go north when it crashed into a motorcycle heading west [...]

