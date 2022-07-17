ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Four-star OL TJ Shanahan announces top five schools

By Cj Mumme
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44um0q_0gj4eieX00

One of the nation’s best offensive lineman in the class of 2023 is narrowing down his recruitment to five schools.

Four-star TJ Shanahan is down to Georgia, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M and USC.

The Austin Westlake product is one of the more college ready prospects at his position at the high school level. Shanahan is 6-foot-4, 310-pounds and shows serious athleticism for his size. He has anchored a Westlake offensive line to back-to-back state championship victories.

247Sports composite rankings list Shanahan as the No. 7 interior offensive lineman and the No. 143 overall player in the 2023 cycle.

Texas has the advantage of being close to home in Austin but experts believe Texas A&M holds the lead for the Westlake superstar. The Aggies have four crystal ball selections in following his June official visit to College Station.

Shanahan spoke with On3 Sports about what stands out from each school in his top five schools.

Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RXJj3_0gj4eieX00
Syndication: Detroit Free Press

“Being in Athens for my OV really opened up my eyes to the dynasty they are building,” Shanahan said. “As well as building relationships with their whole coaching staff and current 2023 commits.”

LSU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28HnAU_0gj4eieX00
Patrick Dennis-USA TODAY Sports

“Coach Davis is a really unique coach,” Shanahan said. “I could really see myself playing for a guy like him.”

Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IDX9s_0gj4eieX00
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

“Having Texas in my backyard has given me the opportunity to build a strong relationship with Coach Flood and Coach Sarkisian,” Shanahan said. “Also blocking for a guy like Arch Manning wouldn’t be too bad.”

Texas A&M

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=449CgJ_0gj4eieX00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

“Coach Fisher is a great coach and what he and Coach Addazio are building at A&M seems very special.”

USC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Yasi_0gj4eieX00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

“SoCal has always been a second home to me,” Shanahan said. “The offense that Coach Riley and Coach Henson are running seems like a really good fit for me.”

Comments / 3

Related
92.9 The Game

Who's the third best SEC team behind Georgia and Alabama?

The college football season is just about here, and for some, the start on SEC Media Days on Monday, signified the start of the college football season. While we are just over a month away from “Week 0”, the SEC Media Days have allowed the buzz to begin and all the talks of which teams will come out on top by season’s end have commenced. While most would argue without a doubt that Georgia and Alabama are the SEC’s top two programs, Chris Goforth of 92-9 The Game asked listeners which team would be the conference’s third best, to which Chris said he could list five that could stake that claim.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Grammy Winner John Legend Reacts To Nephew's SEC Football Commitment

Anthony Brown, a four-star wide receiver from the class of 2023, announced his commitment to Kentucky on Saturday. His decision received far more attention than the typical college recruit. That's because his uncle, 12-time Grammy Award winner John Legend, celebrated the news by posting to his 13.8 million Twitter followers.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
SOCIETY
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama's Latest Commitment

Alabama's football program got great recruiting news on Sunday afternoon. The Crimson Tide landed 2023 four-star running back Justice Haynes. Georgia wasn't able to land him, despite the fact his father Verron played for the program. Haynes is currently the third-best player in his home state (Georgia) and the fourth-best...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#American Football#College Football#Lsu#Usc#Aggies#College Station#Coach Flood
The Spun

4-Star Tight End, Son Of Former NFL Star Commits To Ohio State

Ohio State added to its elite 2023 recruiting class on Sunday, picking up a commitment from four-star tight end Jelani Thurman. Thurman, the No. 9 tight end and No. 135 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings, chose the Buckeyes over Alabama, Auburn, Jackson State and Michigan State.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Georgia Football Player Has Reportedly Left The Team

Georgia's football program has lost a defensive lineman. According to UGASports.com, redshirt freshman Marlin Dean isn't with the program anymore. Dean only played in one game last season (Charleston Southern) and finished it with two tackles. Dean was part of the 2021 recruiting class and was a three-star recruit and...
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

WATCH: The Rock visits Jackson State, Deion Sanders

Jackson State had a special visitor on its campus on Saturday. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson showed up as the Tigers hosted the HBCU Showcase portion of the XFL showcase series. Johnson walked up to Sanders, who promptly took a knee and bowed in The Rock’s honor. Jackson State...
JACKSON, MS
LonghornsCountry

Oregon to the Big 12? Nike Founder Phil Knight's Role in Conference Realignment

With USC and UCLA announcing a move to the Big Ten, the future of the Pac-12 is uncertain. Oregon is arguably the biggest player left in the Pac-12 following this move. Oregon has been at the forefront of college athletics in large part thanks to Nike founder Phil Knight. Knight wants Oregon in either the SEC or the Big Ten if given those options, according to John Canzano.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Meet The Rumored Girlfriend Of The Open Contender Cameron Smith

Cameron Smith just rolled in his fourth-straight birdie to tie Rory McIlroy for the lead at The Open with five holes to play. The 28-year-old Australian, who finished tied for third at the Masters in April and tied for 13th at the PGA Championship in May, is 18-under right now as he tries to win the first major of his career.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Rebels news: Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin gets brutally honest on Big Ten, SEC conference realignment

As the start of college football is right around the corner tensions are unusually high. The controversial conference realignments and the growing importance of NIL deals have changed the game for college coaches. USC and UCLA were the latest teams to jump ship and will begin playing in the Big Ten starting in the 2024 season. Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin gave his thoughts on the difference between the conferences according to Brett McMurphy of Action Network:
OXFORD, MS
FanSided

Alabama Football: Tide lands Justice Haynes, stunning Georgia

Catching recruiting experts off guard, Alabama Football landed highly rated running back, Justice Haynes. It wasn’t supposed to happen. Haynes is a Georgia Bulldog legacy with his father, Verron having been a Bulldog running back. According to the top recruiting sources, the 2023 class rating for Justice Haynes is...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

130K+
Followers
175K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy