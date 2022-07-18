ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader-Telegram

EC school board to discuss connecting with the city

By Leader-Telegram staff
 3 days ago

EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school board is scheduled tonight to discuss connecting with the city of Eau Claire about fall referendums.

Both the Eau Claire public schools and city government are preparing to ask taxpayers to approve revenue increases for them on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The board has not taken any action on the referendum, but is expected to vote on it in August, deciding if there will be a question on the ballot, and what that question will be.

The district would like to see the potential $7.5 million annual increase go towards building upgrades around the district. However, referendum survey results show the public would like it to support student academics and mental health.

Last week the City Council voted in favor of moving ahead with a fall referendum. Next week city leaders are planning to discuss the dollar amount and exact wording for the question it will pose to voters on ballots. From the council’s discussion at a June work session, a referendum would be used to fund new police officers, firefighter/EMS workers and community services employees.

In June, the school board heard results of a survey done by accounting firm Baker Tilly with area voters’ opinions on going to referendum.

The main purpose of that survey was to gauge whether both the city and the school district should go to referendum this fall.

Results of that survey showed that both going to referendum at the same time could hurt their chances. The school district’s referendum did see more support from those surveyed than a potential city referendum.

• • •

Also at tonight’s meeting, the board will hear an update on the Board Communication Plan for July from school board member Erica Zerr.

The plan, drafted by Zerr, aims to achieve five key goals: strategically connect the board with the community in fulfillment of governance commitments, increase public awareness and knowledge of the board’s work, create strategic points of engagement between the board and the community, facilitate intentional conversations to inform board work and increase opportunities for under-engaged groups to connect with the board.

The board will hear updates on plan components and give consideration and feedback on working recommendations. It will consider creating a monthly standing agenda item for board members to report on activities specific to the Community Engagement Plan, among other recommendations.

The school board will meet in person at 7 p.m. today in the administration building, 500 Main St., room 137. People can attend the meeting in person, online or by phone. Face masks are recommended, but not required, for attendees.

To attend virtually, go to ecasd.us/District/Board-of-Education/Board-Live-Stream. To listen to the proceedings by phone, dial 408-418-9388 and use access code 2623 658 6707.

Also during tonight’s meeting:

• The board will vote on the approval of 2022-23 meal prices. Student lunch prices are not planned to change next year.

• The board will vote on the approval of the district’s property insurance renewal.

• The board will vote on the annual approval of curriculum standards.

