Mississippi State baseball commit Jett Williams drafted 14th by the New York Mets

Sulligent, Al. — Sulligent is dealing with lots of turnover when it comes to the flashy positions, but in the trenches it is almost identical to last year. “We’re pretty young skill wise but our offensive line is going to be our strength,” head coach Daniel Merchant said. “We’ve got four seniors that are going to be starting and some experienced guys who have played a lot of football.”

SULLIGENT, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO