Mississippi State baseball commit Jett Williams drafted 14th by the New York Mets

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- An expert in history drew a crowd on Wednesday at The Columbus Lowndes Public Library. Jim Phillips love of show and tell started years ago. Phillips travels throughout Mississippi and Alabama showing off small treasures he’s collected over the years. “When I was at the University...
Sulligent, Al. — Sulligent is dealing with lots of turnover when it comes to the flashy positions, but in the trenches it is almost identical to last year. “We’re pretty young skill wise but our offensive line is going to be our strength,” head coach Daniel Merchant said. “We’ve got four seniors that are going to be starting and some experienced guys who have played a lot of football.”
The Columbus City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint Doran Johnson as interim police chief effective Aug. 16. Chief Fred Shelton submitted his retirement letter July 12, hours before a special-call meeting to discuss his job performance. He alleged that Mayor Keith Gaskin told him to retire, resign or be terminated. Shelton’s last day is Aug. 15.
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Do you like to paint? Do you like to get outside? Can you carve out a couple of hours of free time on Friday?. If your answer is “yes”, Starkville is the place for you this Friday. The Mississippi State University Fred Carl...
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A late Starkville police officer who broke barriers and became a trailblazer in her career is honored by her former agency. In the early sixties, Margaret Wade joined the department and became SPD’s first female parking enforcement officer, amongst other roles. She eventually took...
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The chief medical officer for Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle says that the number of COVID-19 patients they have has grown over the last month. “COVID is here. It’s here to stay,” says Dr. James Martin. “People have let their guard down and I understand...
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Personal income taxes are going down, and women should be getting paid the same as their male counterparts. Those were a couple of the topics on the table as District 39 State Representative Dana McLean spoke to a gathering of Lowndes County business and community leaders.
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Active weather returns to the region on Thursday. TONIGHT: Warm and humid with partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible, but most of us will stay dry. Low near 76°. THURSDAY: High near 96°. A mix of sun and clouds to start the...
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A 21-year-old man from Tupelo has been identified as the victim in a Lee County homicide. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Greene says his name is Jeremiah Flakes. He was 21. His body has been sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab. A report of a...
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - An investigation is underway into the death of a man whose body was found Sunday morning, July 17 in Tupelo. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said the body was found at a Chevron gas station on South Gloster Street. She identified the man as Takei McFarland,...
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – July’s heat and humidity will be in full force Wednesday. Additional storm chances return to end the work week. WEDNESDAY: Expect plenty of sun today along with fair weather clouds by afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 90s with heat indices approaching 110°. There’s a heat advisory and warning in effect for the entire region. A slight breeze may locally reduce the heat index in some cases, but prepare for widespread heat stress concerns today.
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Opening arguments have wrapped up and testimony is underway in the murder trial in Oktibbeha County for a man indicted in a 2018 case. The jury was seated Monday in the case against James Dustin Nixon. He’s charged with first degree murder in the...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A murder trial in Oktibbeha has ended in a mistrial. The jury was seated Monday in the case against James Dustin Nixon. But Circuit Judge Jim Kitchens says he had to declare a mistrial. Kitchens said testimony on Tuesday revealed that the State Medical...
JOHN ALFORD, 55, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO. Bond $1,500. JENNIFER DIANE ALVAREZ, 42, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0. CHRISTOPHER BAGWELL, 47, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. JOSEPH BARNETT, 29, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. SHERMAN JERMAR...
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – With just a few weeks until Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton retires, the question of who will replace him is even more pressing. On the agenda at tonight’s City Council meeting, a discussion about an interim chief is expected. City Councilwoman Ethel Stewart added...
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The parents of the five-year-old Lee County boy who went missing for almost 12 hours Thursday are facing charges. Robert Holcomb Junior was found unharmed almost three miles from home. Lee County deputies followed up on a 9-1-1 tip and discovered the child. According...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A murder trial started Monday in Oktibbeha County for a man indicted in a 2018 case. Jury selection began Monday morning in the case against James Dustin Nixon. He’s charged with first-degree murder in the death of Shawn Stricklin. He was indicted in 2019....
When Rollin and Sandra Miller found themselves at the mercy of an attacker last week, they found mercy in the word of their Lord and Savior. The Millers, longtime Macon residents, were awakened from a deep sleep about midnight on July 6. Sandra heard the intruder’s voice first, Rollin a few moments later.
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville woman has been charged with aggravated assault in Macon. Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby says investigators believe 35-year-old Erica Childress used her vehicle to run over a man thought to be her boyfriend. The incident happened Saturday evening at a residence on...
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A new business in Tupelo allows customers to have a refreshment, do some work, or hang out with friends, surrounded by cats, that are up for adoption. Marcie and Connor Harper are cat lovers, so when they visited Chattanooga and saw a Cat Cafe, they had to drop in.
