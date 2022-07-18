Government Meetings

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

By Benjamin Pounds, Oakridger
 3 days ago
OAK RIDGE

Disabilities

The Disability Advisory Board will meet at 11 a.m. Monday in the Central Services Complex at 100 Woodbury Lane.

Housing

The Oak Ridge Housing Authority will meet at 11 a.m. Monday in the Community Room at 76 Honeysuckle Lane.

Land Bank

The Oak Ridge Land Bank Corporation Board of Directors will meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Municipal Building Courtroom.

City Council

The City Manager’s Work Session with City Council will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Compensation

The City Council Compensation Plan Review Committee will meet at noon Wednesday in the Municipal Building Courtroom.

Planning

The Oak Ridge Municipal Planning Commission will have a regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

ANDERSON COUNTY

Commission

Anderson County Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in Room 312 of the Anderson County Courthouse in Clinton.

