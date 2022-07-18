SCHP: Woman charged in fatal Greenville Co. crash with motorcycle

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was charged in a fatal Greenville County crash with a motorcycle, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

SCHP said the crash happened Sunday around 5:48 p.m. on Highway 183 at Batson Drive.

The motorcyclist was driving north on Hwy. 183 when 36-year-old Blanca Jimenez-Garcia was driving south in a 2007 Chevy Tahoe, troopers said. Jimenez-Garcia attempted to turn left onto Batson Drive from Highway 183 when she was hit by the motorcyclist.

Highway patrol said the motorcyclist died at the scene.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 25-year-old Illya Mikeas Rosas Cascallares. The coroner said Cascallares was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Jimenez-Garcia has been charged with failure to yield right of way and no South Carolina driver’s license, according to SCHP.