Martin Truex Jr. now finds himself on the NASCAR Cup Series playoff bubble, despite the fact that he sits in fourth place in the point standings. After taking his first NASCAR Cup Series pole position in four years at Joe Gibbs Racing on Saturday afternoon, Martin Truex Jr. dominated Sunday afternoon’s race, the Ambetter 301, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, winning the first and second stages to take the series lead in stage wins with seven.

LOUDON, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO