Lackawanna County, PA

North Scranton Expressway back open after crash

By Nico Rossi
 3 days ago

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The North Scranton Expressway is back open after a tractor-trailer rollover caused it to close for several hours, on Sunday.

According to the Lackawanna County 911 Center, they received a call just after 4:30 p.m. for a tractor-trailer crash, with a tractor-trailer landing on its side , completely blocking the road.

Community raises funds for victims of house fire

Due to the tractor-trailer on its side, the Dickson City Police Department closed the North Scranton Expressway, causing a detour through a heavily traveled part of Lackawanna County.

The overturned truck severely slowed down traffic and prevented drivers from accessing Business Route 6, to exit Scranton going toward Dickson City.

The Lackawanna County 911 Center also added that there were no injuries and the scene was cleared around 8:00, Sunday night, opening up the North Scranton Expressway for all drivers.

