After a head-on car wreck, Christ Church football player is back stronger than ever

Christ Church football coach Quin Hatfield glances across the weight room, and sees the demeanor of a player – despite the grinding heat of summer workouts – who is just happy to be there.

Benjamin Horton just continues to work.

That's the type of gratitude for little moments a second chance provides: Away from the flashing lights, heavy hits and cheering crowds on Friday nights in the fall.

Horton, a Christ Church senior safety continues to work to get stronger and faster simply because he must.

"I have to get back to where I was," he has often thought when football was momentarily taken away last fall.

THE CRASH: Christ Church football rallies for teammates injured in car crash

It's been 10 months since a driver slammed head-on into the truck he and teammate Martin Russo were in on their way to football practice.

The driver who struck the boys was charged with one count of felony driving under the influence and causing great bodily injury. Russo, luckily, suffered no serious injuries that day.

However, Horton was left with a fractured back, neck and pelvis. He lost his spleen, tore his diaphragm and suffered head trauma. He checks off his injuries like a shopping list, admitting he thinks his lungs collapsed.

For a lot of people, that's probably where the story would have ended.

But not for Horton.

'Man, I really should have died.'

Horton doesn't remember anything from Oct. 11, 2021.

He doesn't remember the 12 days in the ICU or the other hospital wings. He doesn't remember being put on a ventilator, then removed to breathe under his own power.

"I just remember fading in and out of consciousness in the hospital, a little confused ... memory gets really clear when I get home," Horton said in June after a weight room session.

He was 25 pounds lighter at the time. The Horton family said he could have lingering effects from the crash. He might have to undergo extensive therapy.

There was no physical therapy in his recovery plan other than some at-home workouts and walks around the neighborhood with his dad, he said. The process of gaining back his weight and speed have been the most difficult part of this journey

"It's been remarkable," Hatfield said, "to see him come back and be stronger than he was prior to the accident, to see him not really lose a step at all."

At 6-foot and roughly 170 pounds, Horton started for Christ Church as a sophomore and should see extensive starting time this season on both sides of the ball.

All of that is put into perspective, especially when Horton went to see his car in a junkyard.

"Pictures don't do it justice," he said. "Just how bent in my side of the car (was) ... that was one, where I was like, 'Man, I really should have died.'

"It really puts into perspective how bad it was. Because with me losing so much memory of it, I don't think I can really grasp how serious it was."

And for for his parents, seeing their son flourish once again after a crash has put things into perspective.

"You kind of see him doing something every day, that kids do ... you're like, 'Oh my gosh,' we almost lost this,'" his father Zach Horton said. "It gives you a little bit of a new perspective on everything your kids do. Being able to see it and take it in and enjoy it."

The path to recovery for Benji Horton

Horton, it becomes clear, refused to be denied this chance at returning to the field. From the moment he got home, his goal was to play football again, he said.

Physically, he says feels the same as – if not better than – before the wreck.

"I'm stronger than I was. I'm jumping the same ... changing directions the same. It's crazy: It's a blessing. But the hardest part of all that was my speed came back the slowest.

"I wanted to bounce back really quick, jump right back in – no hesitation. But I kind of had to take a step back (and say), 'This happened, I kind of have to take it slow.'"

Horton hasn't undergone full contact on the field since the crash – and won't until fully padded practice begins later this summer. That's not something he's afraid of.

Nobody has told him at any point that he, due to the potential impacts of the crash, shouldn't play football again, he said.

"It kind of seems like bare minimum," Horton said. "I have to get back to where I was, so I had to put in that work. There's nothing special to it."

He's now weeks away from a place some people thought he'd never be again.

Christ Church opens its season against Southside High on Aug. 19. Roughly 300 days after he spent nearly two weeks in a hospital.

"I'm not surprised," his father said. "I always knew he had it in him. But you think back to him being in the hospital, tubes everywhere ... it can kinda choke you up a bit."

MORE: Christ Church boys soccer wins second straight Class AA state championship, beats GCA

CCES SPORTS: Christ Church, Chesnee golfers headline 2021-22 All-Upstate Boys and Girls Golf Teams

Upstate Sports Awards: Athletes of the Year, Coaches of the Year, Academic Star and more

'Don't take anything for granted'

Hatfield said he sees a difference in Horton's demeanor. The defensive back will play a major role for the Cavaliers' senior-heavy team. As a sophomore, he scored three touchdowns off interceptions and scored two more times as a receiver. As a junior prior to the crash, he averaged seven tackles per game.

"He knows he was given a second chance and his faith is a big driver for him," Hatfield said. "He doesn't take anything for granted. He's always been a focused guy ... but it's gone to another level. In the grind of summer workouts, no one really wants to be there, but he wants to be there."

Hatfield said Horton has often told his teammates this summer, "There's no obstacle too big to overcome."

"I feel like, and it sounds cheesy," Horton said, "if God is gracious enough to keep me here, I might as well give everything I can to be back out on the football field and take advantage of the last opportunity.

"It's not a question of whether should I play or not – it's how hard am I gonna work to get back out there."

Joe Dandron covers high school sports for The Greenville News. Have a question about prep sports in Upstate SC? Email him at jdandron@greenvillenews.com or reach out by phone at 864-415-6213. Joe is a Michigan native and graduate of Michigan State University who began working at The News in the fall of 2021 .

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: After a head-on car wreck, Christ Church football player is back stronger than ever