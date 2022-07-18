ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, AR

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Randolph by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-17 19:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-17 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Clay, Craighead, Greene, Mississippi, Poinsett by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 15:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Greene; Mississippi; Poinsett EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115 expected. * WHERE...Phillips, Cross, Poinsett, Greene, Lee AR, St. Francis, Clay and Craighead Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

July 19: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. The heat is returning with a vengeance. First, it’s the humidity before the air temperature spikes this weekend. Temperatures will climb into the upper 90s today. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are...
JONESBORO, AR
ozarkradionews.com

Two-Vehicle Crash Ends with Injury

Myrtle, MO. – A two-vehicle accident has happened just South of Myrtle, which has injured one of the drivers. The Oregon County crash happened on Highway BB, half a mile south from Myrtle. The accident occurred as a 2021 Mac Truck driven by Bryan Loyd, 49 of Ozark, MO,...
neareport.com

Several Craighead County thefts involve vehicles

Three separate cases of theft reported to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office on Monday all involved theft of items belonging on the roadway. The first reported theft was of a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the 1400-block of Craighead County Road 712. The theft was believed to have happened between July 15 and July 18, when it was reported.
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Citizens petition to allow chickens in Cherokee Village

CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas community is asking its leaders to allow chickens inside the city limits. Citizens in Cherokee Village have started a petition, earning close to 1,000 signatures. Owning chickens, or any farm animal, within city limits of Cherokee Village is against the law, breaking...
CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR
Villager Journal

Sharp County Quorum Court decides on disbursements of ARP funds

Sharp County Quorum Court decides on disbursements of ARP funds. Sharp County Quorum Court was held Monday, July 11 at 6 p.m. at the Sharp County Courthouse. County Judge Gene Moore called the meeting to order. The minutes from the June meeting were accepted by the JPs unanimously. County Treasurer...
SHARP COUNTY, AR
Villager Journal

Man arrested after attempting to firebomb local sheriff’s residence

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department has requested the Arkansas State Police investigate a series of events that occurred early on July 11 that began when a Biggers community resident attempted to firebomb the local sheriff’s residence. Sheriff Kevin Bell was alerted about 1:30 a.m. that Bryan Rogers, 40,...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
kasu.org

Region mourns the loss of two Northeast Arkansas police officers

Two communities are in mourning after two Northeast Arkansas police officers passed away over the weekend. Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller told content partners KAIT on July 15 that Piggott Police Officer Cody Carter died in "a tragic incident". Then, on July 19 the Jonesboro Police Department posted on Facebook...
Kait 8

“The Friendly City” sees business boom amid growth

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Over the past couple of months, people in Paragould have noticed many grand openings as the city has dealt with a surge in population growth. With Greene County having one of the highest median incomes in the area, Allison Hestand, CEO of the Paragould Regional Chamber of Commerce, said it was time for businesses to catch up.
PARAGOULD, AR
neareport.com

Nine firearms reported stolen during weekend in Jonesboro

Several gun thefts have been reported recently in Jonesboro, ranging from vehicle break-ins to residential burglaries. A report taken on Saturday indicates that around 4 to 5 AM at the 1600-block of West Oak Avenue, a vehicle was broken into and a Springfield 1911 .45 handgun stolen, along with other items. Another vehicle theft was reported in the 1700-block of West Oak Avenue during the same time frame, suggesting the suspect or suspects may have hit multiple vehicles in a row.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Couple accused of threatening to bomb Walmart

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A couple is behind bars after police said they threatened to “blow up” a Walmart store. A judge found probable cause to charge Jonathan Conway and Stephanie Carroll with making a terroristic threat. According to court documents, an anonymous caller phoned the Batesville Walmart...
BATESVILLE, AR
neareport.com

Officer gets 22 hour suspension without pay for slam seen in viral video

An officer seen on video slamming a suspect following an argument will face disciplinary action and corrective training. On Tuesday, July 19, JPD quietly updated an earlier post from July 12 stating the internal investigation into this incident had concluded with the decision to place Officer Joseph Harris on a 22 hour suspension without pay. Patrol Officer Harris is currently on leave, the post stated, which started on Monday, July 11.
JONESBORO, AR

