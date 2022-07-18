ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AR

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Madison, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-17 19:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-17 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that a dangerous combination of weather conditions and dry vegetation is expected within 24 hours, favoring rapid growth and spread of any wildfires. The primary weather factors include stronger winds, lower humidities, and warmer temperatures. Target Area: Sebastian Critical fire weather conditions expected to develop this afternoon RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND WEST-CENTRAL ARKANSAS The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arkansas, Sebastian county. In Oklahoma, Pushmataha, Choctaw, Pawnee, Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, McIntosh, Pittsburg, Haskell, Latimer, and Le Flore counties. * WIND...South to southwest winds gusting 15 to 25 mph, with gusts 30 to 35 mph in the higher terrain of southeast Oklahoma. * HUMIDITY...20 to 25 percent. * TEMPERATURE...105 to 110 degrees. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith experiences 3rd hottest morning it its history

FORT SMITH, Ark. — UPDATE: Fort Smith's morning low on July 20 was in fact the 3rd hottest recorded in the city, for any day of the year. The temperatures at the Ft. Smith Regional Airport only cooled to 86° this morning, when the sun began coming up, and so did the temperatures. This would have been a record warm low temp, beating out the prior warmest overnight low on record, 85°, set during the blistering summer of 2011.
5NEWS

Paris community shows support during storm cleanup

PARIS, Arkansas — For a city that is named after the famous city of love, Paris, Arkansas had plenty of love and support to go around Tuesday as cleanup efforts continue. Tuesday morning, Smokin' Taters BBQ opened its doors for first responders, emergency personnel and crews working to get power restored to the community. Owner Rusty Tate, his wife and two employees got to work this morning to prep more than 100 free meals for those helping the community, as well as those still without power.
PARIS, AR
KARK 4 News

Fire crews battle Wednesday blaze in Russellville

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Russellville fire crews battle a blaze Wednesday afternoon in the 600 block of Arkansas Avenue. According to officials, the fire broke out around 4:00 p.m. in the equipment area of the Russellville City Corporation maintenance building. This comes during a week of record-breaking heat, with an...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
KHBS

Report: Heat danger greater than initially thought

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — As this heat wave continues, you may think it’s no big deal because it typically gets hot in Arkansas in the summer. But new research has revealed eye-opening dangers of the heat to our bodies. The dangers of heat have been well documented – it’s...
BENTONVILLE, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Voter petitions submitted for marijuana, Pope County casino repeal amendments

Representatives of Responsible Growth Arkansas wheeled in boxes of voter petitions Friday to the Secretary of State's Office in an attempt to qualify their recreational marijuana proposal for the statewide ballot in November. The group delivered 38,951 petition pages containing 192,828 signatures from voters in 29 of Arkansas' 75 counties,...
POPE COUNTY, AR

