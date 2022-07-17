ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, DE

Traffic Advisory- Road Closure and Increased Police Presence- New Castle

By Staff Writer
Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 2 days ago

New Castle- Delaware State Police are currently investigating a shots fired complaint on I-295. As a result, an increase in police presence will be seen. I-295 southbound at US 13 will be closed, and traffic is being redirected until further notice. This is an active and ongoing investigation. There is no threat to public safety. Additional information will be released once it is available.

For updated road closure information and traffic conditions, log on to:

Travel Advisories – Delaware Department of Transportation (deldot.gov)

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/ Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline 1-800-VICTIM-1. (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.

Presented by Public Information Officer, Sergeant India Sturgis

Released: 071722 1948

