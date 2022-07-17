ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, DE

Traffic Advisory- Road Closure and Increased Police Presence- New Castle

By Staff Writer
Delaware LIVE News
Delaware LIVE News
 2 days ago

New Castle- Delaware State Police are currently investigating a shots fired complaint on I-295. As a result, an increase in police presence will be seen. I-295 southbound at US 13 will be closed, and traffic is being redirected until further notice. This is an active and ongoing investigation. There is no threat to public safety. Additional information will be released once it is available.

For updated road closure information and traffic conditions, log on to:

Travel Advisories – Delaware Department of Transportation (deldot.gov)

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline 1-800-VICTIM-1. (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at [email protected]

You can follow the Delaware State Police by clicking on:

Please tell us how we’re doing via our Citizen Satisfaction Survey.

Presented by Public Information Officer, Sergeant India Sturgis

Released: 071722 1948

-End-

The post Traffic Advisory- Road Closure and Increased Police Presence- New Castle appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware.

This post was originally published on this site

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
firststateupdate.com

Michigan Man Charged In Shots Fired Incident That Closed I-295 On Sunday

Delaware State Police have arrested 25-year-old Kirby Richards of Flint, Michigan, for weapons-related charges, according to Public Information Officer, Sergeant India Sturgis. Sturgis said on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at 6:47 p.m., the Emergency Operations Center received a phone call for a shots-fired complaint on the southbound side of I-295,...
FLINT, MI
Daily Voice

Driver Critical In Crash On I-95 In Delaware County: Police

A Ford Mustang driver was critical in a crash on I-95 in Delaware County, authorities said. The unidentified victim was traveling in the southbound lanes near mile marker 3.7 in Chester Township when their pink car drove off the highway and came to a final stop on Concord Road near Bethel Road around 7:15 p.m. Saturday, July 16, Pennsylvania State Police said.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Castle, DE
Crime & Safety
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
City
New Castle, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Two hurt in paratransit bus crash

Two people were injured, including the driver of a DART paratransit bus, in a crash that happened at Governor Printz Boulevard and Cauffiel Parkway around 10:15 a.m. Monday. The collision on July 18, 2022, sent the paratransit bus up onto a nearby hill. New Castle County paramedics said the 47-year-old...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Two seriously hurt in I-95 barrier crash

A man and woman were seriously injured when the car they were in smashed into the median barrier on I-95 at the Route 1 interchange Monday morning, July 18, 2022. New Castle County EMS said Christiana and Minquas of Newport firefighters spent about fifteen minutes extricating the 75-year old man driving.
NEWPORT, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Advisories#Police Sergeant#Crime#Us 13#The Victim Services Unit#Sergeant India Sturgis
firststateupdate.com

Two Seriously Injured In Monday Morning Crash On I-95

At approximately 9:45 a.m. the New Castle County Paramedics (NCCEMS), Christiana Fire Company and Minquas Fire Company of Newport were dispatched to Interstate 95 northbound in the area of the State Route 1 overpass for a report of a motor vehicle collision with entrapment, according to NCCEMS Senior Sergeant Abigail Haas.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
NottinghamMD.com

Shots fired in White Marsh, three people assaulted in Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating after shots were fired in White Marsh and three people were assaulted in Middle River on Sunday. At just after 2:30 a.m. on July 17, an individual assaulted three people in the 9800-block of Charbank Lane (21220). All three suffered non-life threatening injuries. The suspect being sought. At 3 p.m. on July 17, several individuals got … Continue reading "Shots fired in White Marsh, three people assaulted in Middle River" The post Shots fired in White Marsh, three people assaulted in Middle River appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
firststateupdate.com

Video: Man Airlifted In Critical Condition After ATV Crash In Claymont

Delaware State Police is investigating an accident that left one man in critical condition. At approximately 7:04 p.m. Saturday night the New Castle County Paramedics (NCCEMS), Claymont Fire Company, and Delaware State Police Aviation Unit were dispatched to Philadelphia Pike and Penn Avenue, in Claymont, for the report of an ATV collision with injuries, according to NCCEMS PIO S/Sergeant Abigail Haas.
CLAYMONT, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyChesCo

Pocopson Township: PA State Police Investigate Theft of a Gun from an Unlocked Vehicle

POCOPSON TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police from the Avondale Station announced they are investigating the theft of a handgun, stolen from an unlocked vehicle. Authorities state that on July 5, 2022, at approximately 6:39 PM, a black Glock G43, 9mm Luger caliber pistol, SN# ZHS880, was stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked on Williamsburg Drive in Pocopson Township, Chester County. The value of the handgun is $500. A suspected vehicle involved in this incident is described as a 2012 Ford F-150XLT with a third door on the passenger side.
POCOPSON TOWNSHIP, PA
MyChesCo

Man Charged with Simple Assault in West Chester

WEST CHESTER, PA — Authorities have arrested William Allen and charged him with Simple Assault after an incident that occurred on July 16, 2022, at 9:15 PM. The victim, whose name has not been released, stated that Allen assaulted them at a residence in the 50 block of S. Hight Street in West Chester.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington, DE
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
575K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news in the First State, Delaware.

 https://delawarelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy