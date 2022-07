The Vermont man awaiting trial for his mother’s high seas murder hopes to be released from federal custody. Nathan Carman, 28, is accused of killing his mother “on the high seas” in 2016 in what prosecutors say was a diabolical plot to inherit millions. He has been in jail since his arrest but, on Wednesday, Carman’s attorneys filed a motion seeking the defendant’s freedom between now and the upcoming trial, according to the Associated Press.

VERNON, VT ・ 13 DAYS AGO