Albuquerque, NM

Pro skateboarder Mariah Duran brings Albuquerque skating community together

By Bradley Benson
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mariah Duran has represented Albuquerque on the world stage in skateboarding for nearly a decade. The Olympian and two-time X-Games gold medalist is now part of the MTN Dew “Skateboarding is unstoppable campaign” which hosted an event at Civic Plaza on Sunday to celebrate skating in the Duke City.

Olympian, pro skateboarder joins “Skateboarding is Unstoppable”

“I think it’s really rad that Mountain Dew is down to come to my hometown because we really don’t do much events like this, and for Mountain Dew to be down to host something like this is really sick,” Duran said. “I think it will go really far, I mean, I have been doing my best to represent Albuquerque, New Mexico, through all of my skating and everything like that. It’s just really cool to bring everyone together and see some good skating.”

The event featured an open skate jam and gave members of the community the opportunity to meet Duran. She hopes that the event will give people the chance to see what makes skating special and how it can have a positive impact on people.

“The best thing for this is just going to be opening eyes and showing the community that this is what skating is and we can all come together and skate a street spot, have a good time, it doesn’t matter what level you are at,” she said.

Albuquerque native selected for USA skateboarding team

Throughout her career, Duran has been thankful for the support she has received from her hometown, and she is grateful that she can give back through an event like this. The professional skater has reached the highest level in her sport, and she hopes that she can be an inspiration for the next generation of skaters.

“Everybody can see the possibility and can see that someone from Albuquerque can make it as far as I’ve made it and I think it motivates everybody to keep pushing forward. It makes it a little bit of an easier conversation if people want to just start skating,” said Duran.

