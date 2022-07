Detectives have identified and cited a Bend man who they say is a person of interest in the fatal shooting at Mayfield Pond east of Bend late last month. Jesse Aaron Ray, 39, was taken into custody Wednesday on charges of negligent wounding of another and unlawful use of a weapon, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. The case is in the hands of the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office, which will look at whether there will be additional charges.

