Wanship fire burns 40 acres, causes brief evacuations
Sunday at 9:10 p.m.: Shortly after 9:30 p.m., Summit County announced the Wanship Fire was estimated 40 acres in size and 40% contained....www.kpcw.org
Sunday at 9:10 p.m.: Shortly after 9:30 p.m., Summit County announced the Wanship Fire was estimated 40 acres in size and 40% contained....www.kpcw.org
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"https://www.kpcw.org/
Comments / 0