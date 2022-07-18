ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wanship, UT

Wanship fire burns 40 acres, causes brief evacuations

By KPCW
 3 days ago
Sunday at 9:10 p.m.: Shortly after 9:30 p.m., Summit County announced the Wanship Fire was estimated 40 acres in size and 40% contained....

KPCW

Wanship fire causes brief evacuations, now fully contained

A structure fire in Wanship spread quickly Sunday afternoon, and nearby residents had to be evacuated for a brief period. According to the Park City Fire District, the fire started in an antiques barn at 30042 Old Lincoln Highway around 4 p.m. Multiple agencies responded. High winds made it difficult...
WANSHIP, UT
KPCW

Wanship fire response highlights water supply concerns

Hoytsville resident Jolene Christenson, who also owns property in Wanship, was at the Wanship Mutual Water Company meeting Saturday night. The meeting addressed the need for more water capacity for the town, and officials said they plan to apply for grants that could help improve the system that was last upgraded in the 1960s.
WANSHIP, UT
KUTV

Man, dog found dead inside crashed vehicle in Summit County

KAMAS, Utah — A Summit County man and a dog were discovered deceased in a crashed vehicle in Kamas on Wednesday, authorities said. According to a statement from the Summit County Sheriff's Office, a construction worker discovered the overturned vehicle near 4300 East and Weber Canyon Road and reported it to authorities shortly after 6 a.m.
Park Record

Abandoned mines in Summit, Wasatch counties to close

State officials plan to close several abandoned mines in Summit and Wasatch counties in the coming weeks to protect the public as recreation along the Wasatch Front increases. The Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining will seal 33 openings in Big Cottonwood Canyon and outlying areas in Salt Lake, Summit and Wasatch counties as part of the Abandoned Mine Reclamation Program. The initiative was launched after a state law passed in 1975 made it illegal to abandon mines. The program receives grants each year to eliminate hazards and clean up waste at the sites.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
#Structure Fire
KSLTV

Who pays to fix crunched vehicle when carport collapses at an apartment complex?

MIDVALE, Utah — Last winter at a Midvale apartment complex, a carport collapsed and damaged several vehicles parked below it — including a motorcycle belonging to Avery and Sam Shrader. The Shraders say the apartment complex told them it was an “act of nature” and they were on their own to pay for fixing their bike. The landlord said heavy snow brought the structure down, but with evidence that support beams were rusted at their bases, should the apartment complex be off the hook?
MIDVALE, UT
KSLTV

Ogden company puts heatwave on ice

OGDEN, Utah — Utah may be in the grips of a heatwave, but people inside one Ogden business have worn their coats and hoodies summer long. You could say they are toughing out the cold to keep up with the dog days of summer. Workers at Mountain Brand Ice...
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Skeletal remains found in Draper hiking trail

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Skeletal remains were discovered by a hiker along a trail near Draper on Wednesday morning. Draper Police says the remains were found along Ghost Falls Trail. So far, officials believe the remains belong to a male. His identity has not been determined at this time.
DRAPER, UT
KSLTV

State orders fire restrictions for four northern Utah counties

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah ordered stage one fire restrictions in four counties Tuesday because of “extremely dry vegetation conditions in Northern Utah.”. The order eliminates open fires on unincorporated private land and all state lands in the counties, except where fire pits are designated. The order also places restrictions on smoking, fireworks, some types of ammunition, some types of metal industrial work near vegetation and engines that don’t have spark arrestors.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Flash flood warnings issued for southern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service announced increased risks of flash flooding for national parks and recreation areas in southern Utah. The NWS listed the San Rafael Swell and Capitol Reef parks in the category of “probable” flash floods for Tuesday. The NWS advised people to check in with local visitor centers or ranger stations before heading to the areas and to have a plan if threatening weather approaches.
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Park City Council takes up Fox Tail Trail application Thursday

The Park City Council meets Thursday and could approve the Fox Tail Trail development in lower Deer Valley despite neighborhood opposition. The Fox Tail Trail parcel is a 32-acre property that was annexed into Park City in 1995. An arm of Wells Fargo Bank called REDUS is seeking city approval...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Public helping with search for missing Grantsville man

Brian Hayes left his home in Grantsville for work last Friday, but never showed up. His wife, Lisa Hayes, said she contacted law enforcement when he didn’t come home Friday night. His cell phone last pinged Friday morning just before 10 a.m. in Park City, from a tower she...
GRANTSVILLE, UT
KPCW

Heber Valley road bypass comment period ends this week

As the Utah Department of Transportation’s study for how to reroute highway traffic in the Heber Valley continues, the public’s opportunity to weigh in is winding down. This is the final week to send comments about rerouting U.S. Highway 40 away from downtown Heber. UDOT opened up the comment period June 7, when it released its short list of five designs for a western highway bypass.
HEBER CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Human remains found in Corner Canyon

DRAPER, Utah — A hiker located human remains in the Corner Canyon area of Draper City on Monday night. The hiker was off-trail near the Ghost Falls trail when they came across the remains. The call was initially received by the Unified Police Department and was handed over to...
DRAPER, UT
KPCW

Vandals draw swastika on local playground, damage equipment

Someone spraypainted a swastika in the bathroom of the playground in the Silver Creek Village neighborhood. The vandalism was discovered on Monday morning. Vandals also damaged and dismantled playground equipment and wrote profane and sexually explicit messages in the bathroom. According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, a juvenile’s social...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
TownLift

Welcome Home: Park City Heights estate

PARK CITY, Utah — This beautiful 5-bedroom and 4-bathroom modern estate home sits on a .19 fully landscaped acre lot in one of the most sought-after locations in Park City, Utah. Park City Heights is a welcoming community with newly built homes. In total, this community will have 239...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Smith’s Marketplace could break ground in Heber City by late summer

Heber City hopes to wrap up a lengthy negotiating process and push the plan for a Smith’s Marketplace across the finish line by as soon as late August. Between Heber City, Smith’s Grocery and developer Valley Hills, LLC, a final agreement to bring a 115,000-square-foot food and department store has proven elusive. The parties have negotiated details since before last October, when the city council passed a memorandum of understanding that it intended to reach an agreement.
HEBER CITY, UT
KPCW

KPCW

