Wanship fire burns 40 acres, causes brief evacuations

MIDVALE, Utah — Last winter at a Midvale apartment complex, a carport collapsed and damaged several vehicles parked below it — including a motorcycle belonging to Avery and Sam Shrader. The Shraders say the apartment complex told them it was an “act of nature” and they were on their own to pay for fixing their bike. The landlord said heavy snow brought the structure down, but with evidence that support beams were rusted at their bases, should the apartment complex be off the hook?

MIDVALE, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO