Special Weather Statement issued for Mercer, Summers by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 03:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 05:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Target Area: Alleghany; Bath; Botetourt; Craig Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Alleghany, northeastern Craig, Bath and northwestern Botetourt Counties in west central Virginia, and the City of Covington through 600 AM EDT At 500 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along the West Virginia, Virginia border...from Mountain Grove to Paint Bank. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail, in addition to locally heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Poor drainage flooding is possible. Locations impacted include Alleghany Covington Clifton Forge New Castle Paint Bank Millboro and Warm Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

