Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Madison by NWS

A Monday night accident in Franklin County injured a Cedar Hill woman, who was later charged with a DWI. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Jessica Forbes of Cedar Hill was driving a 2019 Nissan Altima west on Project Road west of Highway 47, crossed the centerline, and struck a 2019 Chevy Trax driven by 44-year-old Stacie Boren of St. Louis head-on. Both Forbes and Boren were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Washington with minor injuries. The accident took place around 8 o’clock Monday night. Forbes was charged with Driving While Intoxicated resulting in Physical Injury.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO