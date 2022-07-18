Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Madison by NWS

A Festus woman was injured in a single car accident on Route CC north of Becker Drive Sunday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Cheyanne Rike was driving a 2006 Toyota Matrix north on CC, began sliding on the wet pavement, crossed the centerline, attempted to correct and began spinning counter clock-wise and traveled off the right side of the roadway, striking a utility pole, a chainlink fence, and a tree. Rike was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Jefferson with moderate injuries. The accident took place just after 9 o’clock Sunday morning.
Comments / 0