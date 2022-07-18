ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Madison by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-17 19:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-17 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior...

alerts.weather.gov

KFVS12

Tornado sirens in Cape Girardeau Co. delayed during storms

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Damage from the storms that went through Cape Girardeau County last night weren’t the only thing that caused concern around the community. Trees were falling, powerlines were hitting the ground, and 9-1-1 calls were coming nonstop. Randy Morris, Cape Girardeau’s Fire Chief, said they all came in at once.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Trees down in Perryville and Cape Girardeau

Line crews work to restore power after last night's storms. We saw Ameren workers this afternoon in Cape Girardeau at Rand Street and East Cape Rock Drive. Carbondale lost tourism money during the pandemic. Now, leaders are getting outside help in hopes of recovering the cash.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Homicide investigation underway in Bollinger County

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A homicide investigation is underway in Bollinger County. According to the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a business outside of Marble Hill city limits at 9:22 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19 in reference to a man with a gunshot wound inside of a vehicle.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Homicide investigation continues in Bollinger County, Missouri

Firefighters trained for incidents involving rescues from a collapsed trench. Cyclists are pushing for safer road conditions in the Heartland. Two suspects in a Bollinger Co. homicide investigation have been identified. Impact of heat on your vehicle. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Rising temperatures around the Heartland could have major...
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Cedar Hill woman injured and charged from accident in Franklin County

A Monday night accident in Franklin County injured a Cedar Hill woman, who was later charged with a DWI. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Jessica Forbes of Cedar Hill was driving a 2019 Nissan Altima west on Project Road west of Highway 47, crossed the centerline, and struck a 2019 Chevy Trax driven by 44-year-old Stacie Boren of St. Louis head-on. Both Forbes and Boren were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Washington with minor injuries. The accident took place around 8 o’clock Monday night. Forbes was charged with Driving While Intoxicated resulting in Physical Injury.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Two from Bollinger Co. charged in murder case

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people have been arrested as suspects in a murder investigation in Bollinger County. According to the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, James Primer and Angela Thompson of Marble Hill, Mo. were both arrested and charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action. The...
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Two Jefferson County Ambulance Districts are trying to pass bond issues again

(Jefferson County) After both issues failed in the April election ballot, both the North Jefferson County Ambulance District and Big River Ambulance District are again placing Proposition Safety on the election ballot in August. North Jefferson County Ambulance District Chief Jamie Quinn says it’s a bond issue to provide additional funding for infrastructure improvements and their two stations and update equipment…
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

3 injured in motorcycle vs pedestrian collision

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - Three people were hospitalized Tuesday night after police said a motorcycle struck a pedestrian. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the collision happened at 10:20 p.m. July 19 on Highway M, two miles west of Poplar Bluff in Butler County. According to MSHP’s crash report,...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
FOX 2

Teen dies in rural Missouri crash

IRON COUNTY, Mo. – An 18-year-old died after a crash Tuesday evening in rural Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. MSHP reports that Brant Sanders, 18, of Bellview, Missouri, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 80-A in Iron County, a few miles east of Viburnum, Missouri.
IRON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Festus woman injured on Route CC

A Festus woman was injured in a single car accident on Route CC north of Becker Drive Sunday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Cheyanne Rike was driving a 2006 Toyota Matrix north on CC, began sliding on the wet pavement, crossed the centerline, attempted to correct and began spinning counter clock-wise and traveled off the right side of the roadway, striking a utility pole, a chainlink fence, and a tree. Rike was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Jefferson with moderate injuries. The accident took place just after 9 o’clock Sunday morning.
FESTUS, MO
stegenherald.com

Commercial Building Burns At Klein & 61

Fire blazed through a commercial structure at Klein Street and Highway 61 (201 Ste Genevieve Drive) Saturday morning. The Ste Genevieve Fire Department along with St. Mary FD, Ozora FD and Zell FD were dispatched at 11:09 a.m. “Due to the heavy fire conditions a second alarm was immediately requested...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

EPA to Host Public Meeting in Potosi for Washington County Residents

(Potosi) The E.P.A. is proposing interim cleanup plans to address lead and other heavy metal contamination in groundwater in domestic drinking wells for the Washington County Lead District’s Superfund Sites at Furnace Creek, Old Mines, Potosi and Richwoods. A public meeting through Zoom will be held Thursday evening from...
POTOSI, MO
mymoinfo.com

Sheriff’s office investigating stealing cases throughout the county

(Jefferson County) Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Guffey Elementary School in the Fox C-6 School District for a burglary that occurred during the evening on July 8th. The school principal received notification from an alarm at the school and that’s when she responded to the building. Sheriff’s...
KFVS12

Chronic gas thief sought by police in Potosi, Missouri

Firefighters trained for incidents involving rescues from a collapsed trench. Cyclists are pushing for safer road conditions in the Heartland. Two suspects in a Bollinger Co. homicide investigation have been identified. Impact of heat on your vehicle. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Rising temperatures around the Heartland could have major...
POTOSI, MO
KFVS12

Deadly shooting under investigation in Bollinger County

A Desloge, Missouri man was sentenced to 110 months in federal prison for unlawfully possessing firearms. SIU research team studying gun violence in Carbondale. A Heartland team of researchers is looking to find new insights into the nationwide problem of gun violence. Missouri officer dead after traffic stop. Updated: 19...
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

Park Hills City Wide Yard Sale

(Park Hills, MO) Members of the Park Hills Leadington Chamber of Commerce are planning the city wide yard sale for Friday, August 12th and Saturday, August 13th. The Executive director of the Chamber, Tammi Coleman, says permits will be sold online only, then after July 25th permits can be purchased at city hall.
PARK HILLS, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Watch a Zillion Hummingbirds Overwhelm a Missouri Birdfeeder

If you love hummingbirds, I found a few for you. What seems like a zillion of these fascinating little birds were spotted overwhelming a birdfeeder in Missouri. This fun bird moment was captured on Parker Lake in Perryville, Missouri. When I say that there are a zillion hummingbirds, I should mention that math was my worst subject in school. That being said this is a lot of hummingbirds. My wife is a hummingbird fan and she counted two dozen birds. To me, that might as well be a zillion.
PERRYVILLE, MO

