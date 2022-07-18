ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-17 17:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park; Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail; Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 107 to 114 expected. * WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O`odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area and South Central Pinal County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead to heat stroke.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Buckeye, Avondale by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat. Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light- colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars. Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county officials for more details, which may include guidance for proper social distancing measures. Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may include: cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or exhaustion; nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke, which may include: vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache; decreased alertness or loss of consciousness; high body temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; seizures. Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1. Continue to monitor NWS forecasts, broadcast outlets, and local government for updates. Target Area: Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; Buckeye, Avondale; Cave Creek, New River; Central Phoenix; Deer Valley; East Valley; Fountain Hills, East Mesa; North Phoenix, Glendale; Northwest Pinal County; Northwest Valley; Scottsdale, Paradise Valley; South Mountain, Ahwatukee; Southeast Valley, Queen Creek; West Pinal County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 108 to 115 expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Arizona. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead to heat stroke.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: A monsoon break for much of this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A ridge of high pressure is building over Arizona and so the number of monsoon storms will diminish. However, overnight there is a possibility for isolated flash floods in the northern portions of the state and storms have remained active. There was also a late afternoon cluster of storms in southeast Arizona. There is a very slight chance those storms could impact the Valley overnight.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Power outages hit East Valley Sunday night as strong monsoon storms roll in

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A strong line of storms is rolling through parts of Pinal and Maricopa Counties Sunday night. Lightning, wind, dust, and heavy rain are all expected for communities in the storm’s path. SRP reported nearly 42,000 customers lost power just after 8:30 pm as the bulk...
KTAR.com

State Route 87 closed north of Mesa after storms bring down power lines

PHOENIX – A section of an East Valley highway remained closed Monday morning after overnight monsoon storms pounded the area, according to Arizona transportation officials. State Route 87 north of Mesa was shut down in both directions because of fallen power lines between between McDowell Road and Shea Boulevard, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
MESA, AZ
12news.com

Family asking for help after monsoon storm destroys home

MESA, Ariz. — Family and friends were combing through the debris of what’s left of a trailer Monday morning after a massive monsoon storm. The storm that rolled through Sunday night blew through the property on the Salt River Reservation, leaving pieces of the home strewn all over the property.
santansun.com

Chandler to study Hunt Highway safety concerns as casino nears

Hunt Highway is an inviting target for anyone looking to drive fast. There are few impediments with only one stop sign between Cooper Road and Val Vista Drive for the highway, which marks the city’s southern border and lots of undeveloped land to the south. However, the Chandler half...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Valley realtor notices an uptick in rental properties on the market

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Finding a home to rent in the Valley may be a bit easier compared to this time last year. A Valley-based realtor says the long-term rental market appears to be growing. According to Shelley Sakala with the Sakala Group Real Estate Team, as of Monday afternoon...
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Pinal County Voters Will Receive a Second, ‘Municipal Only’ Ballot After 63K Early Ballots Were Sent Out with Errors

In seven municipalities across Pinal County, voters received about 65,000 early ballots with errors related to city and town elections, and officials recently held a live meeting to discuss what voters should expect from new municipal-only ballots. “Effective now, impacted voters can go to their local voting site and they...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

What should you do if disaster strikes when you’re away from home?

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Clean-up is still underway following Sunday’s devastating storms in Mesa. But some of the homes hit belong to people not in the Valley, right now, but rather, snowbirds. So what should you do if disaster strikes your property while you are away?. First, you’ll...
MESA, AZ

