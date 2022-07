ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Did you fill up today? The price of gas is coming down in Rochester, albeit very slowly. The average price of a gallon of unleaded in Rochester on Wednesday was $4.75. The average price nationally is 29 cents lower. Up until June 1st, the launch of New York’s gas tax holiday, that was normal. The price of regular unleaded in Rochester was always 10 cents to 30 cents higher than the national average price. But that was not the case immediately after the gas tax holiday began.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO