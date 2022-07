Officers in Houston found a body wrapped in a black blanket, duct-taped, and then wrapped in a red sheet in a roadside ditch on Wednesday. The individual was found around 9 a.m. on Wednesday at 8900 Brae Acres Road. Police said they are waiting on autopsy results, and at this time the gender, race, and age of the individual are unknown.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO