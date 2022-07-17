ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Good, bad, worse: Could we actually see Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis?

By Michael Rosenthal
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zjfY9_0gj4USBr00
John McCoy / Getty Images

A critical look at the past week in boxing

GOOD

Ryan Garcia knocked out Javier Fortuna, not one of the titleholders or top contenders at or near his weight. A one-sided victory was predictable on Saturday in L.A. Thus, we can’t read too much into the sixth-round stoppage.

I’m comfortable in saying this, though: He looked like a star on national television, which is important for a fighter who sees himself as one of the most significant figures in the sport.

The gifted Garcia quickly overwhelmed his veteran opponent with his unusual speed, power and all-around ability, he put the Dominican down three times and he finally delivered a brutal stoppage in the sixth round.

The 23-year-old from the Southern California desert looked in that fight as if he could compete with anyone, including arch rival Gervonta Davis.

That’s exactly the kind of statement he hoped to make after a less-than-scintillating unanimous-decision victory over Emmanuel Tagoe in his previous fight, in April, his first since a 15-month layoff to deal with his mental health and injuries.

Garcia said to his rivals with his performance, “I’m a dominating fighter, not just a social media personality.”

The pay off is that he’s where he was after his sensational seventh-round knockout of Olympic gold medalist Luke Campbell in January of last year, near the pinnacle of the sport and poised to take over at only 23 years old.

I can’t wait to see how “King Ry’s” career plays out. And I know I have a lot of company.

BAD

Making a showdown between Garcia and Gervonta Davis will be an uphill battle.

Garcia is handled by Golden Boy Promotions, which is aligned with DAZN and fiercely loyal to the streaming service. Davis is managed by Premier Boxing Champions, which is affiliated with Showtime.

Davis is more accomplished than Garcia and a almost certainly a bigger draw, meaning he and his partners would have more leverage in negotiations. If there’s an “A” said in this matchup, it’s Davis.

And President of Showtime Sports Stephen Espinoza has indicated that he has no interest in doing business with DAZN, which will demand a piece of the pie if Garcia and Davis end up sharing a ring.

“Look, I don’t think that we need two platforms in this. I don’t,” Espinoza said.

Garcia could be the key to reaching an agreement. Golden Boy is contractually bound to DAZN, Garcia evidently isn’t. That means Garcia can order Golden Boy to stand down and allow Showtime to showcase the fight.

Then there’s weight. Garcia is now a 140-pounder, he says; Davis’ last two fights were at lightweight and he seems comfortable there.

However, this shouldn’t be a significant obstacle. One, Davis fought once at 140, stopping Mario Barrios in 11 rounds in June of last year. And, two, they could also agree to fight at 138, give or take a pound.

Of course, there would be other points of contention, money being the most obvious one. The purses are key in any negotiations, though. Garcia and Davis should be able to get past that unless they make unreasonable demands, although many fighters have inflated views of their own value.

We can only hope the fighters and their handlers put ego and greed aside and focus on what the matchup would mean to the fighters and the sport. Then they might find common ground.

WORSE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mQsga_0gj4USBr00
Teofimo Lopez has a look of confidence as he has his hands wrapped in his dressing room.

Garcia vs. Davis is the fight fans want to see.

It simply doesn’t get better than matching two gifted, immensely powerful fighters who happen to be in or approaching their primes. The fact they have massive followings only adds to the excitement of the potential showdown.

If it doesn’t happen – and, again, the odds might be against it – loyal fans would be frustrated once again.

It wouldn’t be the end of the world, however. Garcia said that if he and Davis don’t reach an agreement, he’d like to face former undisputed 135-pound champion Teofimo Lopez in what would be a compelling matchup if Lopez beats Pedro Campa on Aug. 13.

Lopez also fights for a rival promoter, Top Rank, which has a deal with ESPN. However, Golden Boy and Top Rank might be able to work together more amicably than Golden Boy and PBC.

And there are several other good options for Garcia at 140, which is talent heavy at the top. Unified titleholder Josh Taylor, Jose Ramirez, Regis Prograis, Joseph Diaz Jr. and Jose Zepeda are all attractive opponents for Garcia.

And, of course, Garcia is an attractive opponent for them. He doesn’t hold a title but he has that large fan base and a big personality, which would help generate big profits for everyone involved.

The bottom line for Garcia: He has a lot of good options.

Comments / 0

Related
defpen

Stephen A. Smith, Gervonta Davis & More React To Ryan Garcia’s Knockout Win Against Javier Fortuna

On Saturday evening, Ryan Garcia cemented himself as one of the most talented fighters in the lightweight division. Through five rounds, Garcia put his opponent, Javier Fortuna, down twice as he used his speed and power to dominate the former champion. In the sixth round, Garcia completed his dominant performance by using his right hand to walk Fortuna into a left hook. With 27 seconds left in the sixth round, Fortuna failed to beat the count and the referee stopped the fight. Immediately after the bout came to a close, several figures around the boxing community chimed in with their thoughts.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Shakur Stevenson targeting Ryan Garcia, says fight makes him a PPV star

By Chris Williams: Shakur Stevenson says he wants to fight Ryan Garcia and use him as an opponent to transform himself into a pay-per-view superstar. Stevenson, 24, says for his plan to work, Ryan must keep winning because it won’t help his career if he gets beaten along the way before he faces him.
COMBAT SPORTS
Yardbarker

Watch: Watch Ryan Garcia stop Javier Fortuna with vicious left hook

Ryan Garcia knocked out Javier Fortuna on Saturday night to continue his bid to get back into world title contention. After Garcia was crowned the WBC Lightweight champion of the world in January of 2021, he decided to take a break from boxing in order to focus on his mental health.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gervonta Davis
Person
Ryan Garcia
Person
Stephen Espinoza
Person
Mario Barrios
Person
Jose Zepeda
Person
Javier Fortuna
BoxingNews24.com

Tim Bradley talks Spence vs. Crawford, expects 2 to 3 fights

By Brian Webber: Tim Bradley believes that the mega-fight between welterweight champions Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr will have a rematch clause, and there eventually could be three fights between them. Many boxing fans just want to see the undefeated Spence & Crawford fight before they get old and...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Shakur Stevenson says Lomachenko fight can happen at start of 2023

By Brian Webber: Shakur Stevenson says he’d like to defend his WBC/WBO super featherweight titles against Vasyl Lomachenko in early 2023. Lomachenko is returning from the war in his homeland and will be fighting in October against a still-to-be-determined opponent. Shakur will defend his two 130lb belts against Robson Conceição (17-1, 8 KOs) on September 23 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
NEWARK, NJ
Boxing Scene

Hearn: Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia is a Massive Fight

This past Saturday night, Ryan Garcia continued his unbeaten run with a five round destruction of former world champion Javier Fortuna. Following the win, Garcia called for a showdown with another unbeaten star, Gervonta "Tank" Davis. However, there are many issues that would have to be solved in order to...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Dominican
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo vs. Golovkin III – 2 months to go before trilogy on Sept.17th

By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin have two months to go before they meet for their trilogy match on September 17th on DAZN PPV at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. Golovkin, 40, is in a position where he can topple Canelo’s career on the night if he’s...
PARADISE, NV
Boxing Insider

Adrien Broner: “I Feel Like Al Haymon And Stephen Espinoza Is Bull—–ing,”

“I’m gonna be a hundred-percent honest with you, Brian,” former world titlist Adrien Broner told Showtime broadcaster Brian Custer. “I ain’t with none of this shit they got goin’ on.” And with those words, a Zoom video conference to promote Broner’s August 20th fight with Omar Figuera turned into something entirely different. “I feel like Al Haymon and Stephen Espinoza is bullshitting,” Broner continued, “because why is we doing a press conference on the computer?”
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Santa Cruz Ordered To Face Wood, Goulamirian Must Fight Merhy

The World Boxing Association has applied a lot of pressure on their WBA 'super' champion at featherweight, Leo Santa Cruz. Santa Cruz has not made a mandatory defense of the featherweight belt since June of 2018. The Mexican boxer had to make a mandatory defense by June of 2020. The last time Santa Cruz defended that title was back in February of 2019.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

130K+
Followers
175K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy