Philadelphia, PA

Registration open for Reign Lacrosse tryouts July 21, 24 at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy

phillylacrosse.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is open for Reign Lacrosse tryouts at Springside Chestnut...

phillylacrosse.com

phillylacrosse.com

.@BerwynClub boys’ recruit: Haverford High 2023 ATT/MF Kranick commits to Scranton

Haverford High 2023 attackman/midfielder Curran Kranick has made a commitment to play Division III lacrosse at the University of Scranton. High school: Haverford High School (Havertown, PA) Grad year: 2023. Positions: Attack, Midfield. College committed to: University of Scranton. Club team: Fusion Elite Lacrosse. Lacrosse honors: 2021 Trilogy 24 Showcase...
phillylacrosse.com

.@Victory_Events girls’ recruit: Bishop Shanahan 2023 goalie Hathaway commits to Seton Hill

Bishop Shanahan 2023 goalie Allie Hathaway has made a verbal commitment to play Division II lacrosse at Seton Hill University. High school: Bishop Shanahan (Downingtown, PA) Lacrosse honors: JV Captain 2020-2021 Season, Shanahan lax MVP Award 2021, Varsity starter 2021-2022 season, Shake School Top 25 showcase 2021+2022, named one of the top 20 under the radar prospects in the country by U.S Club Lacrosse. All-Ches-Mont League Second team, DLN All-Area Second Team. Shanahan lacrosse – back to back Ches-Mont and District 1AA championship wins (2021+2022)
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Philadelphia attorney appointed Chair of PA Turnpike Commission

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) elected a new Chair to the five-member governing body Tuesday. Philadelphia attorney Wadud Ahmad, a founding partner in the Philadelphia law firm Ahmad Zaffarese LLC, was appointed to the commission in September 2020. Ahmad said he will be working to adapt the organization to changes in […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Winning Numbers From Tuesday’s $555 Million Mega Millions Jackpot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Check your lottery tickets. Tuesday night’s drawing of the Mega Millions could be one for the history books. Here are the winning numbers: 2, 31, 32, 37, 70 and the Mega Ball is 25. Eyewitness News spoke with Philadelphians earlier Tuesday about what they would do if they won the Mega Millions jackpot. “I’d probably buy a lot of supercars, definitely,” Wynnewood resident Bryce Craft said. “Buy a house, pay off all my debt.” All of the hopes, dreams and plans of could-be Mega Millions winners. “Pay off my student loans,” Philadelphia resident Anthony Lewis said. “And I think I would also...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Ghost Towns in Pennsylvania That You Can Visit

Philadelphia, PA - Below are some of the best ghost towns in Pennsylvania that you can visit today. If you have never visited any of these old towns in Pennsylvania, you must now. If you have not yet done so, you must read this article to learn more about Fallbrook, Yellow Dog, Centralia, and Petroleum Centre. You will learn about the interesting history of these abandoned towns. You will also get to know more about their local history.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC Philadelphia

Man in Stolen School Bus Leads Chase Through North Philadelphia

A man was taken into police custody after he stole a school bus and took police on a chase. Police say the bus was stolen from the Philly Transportation LLC parking lot in North Philadelphia Tuesday evening. After a brief pursuit, the driver jumped out of the bus at 13th...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

‘It’s Like A Bomb’: Car Crashes Into Nail Salon On East Woodland Avenue In Springfield, Delaware County

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — A massive cleanup is underway after a car crashed through the front of a nail salon on East Woodland Avenue in Springfield Township, Delaware County, on Wednesday afternoon. Police and medics were called out to Infinity Nails and Spa around 1:15 p.m. Police tell CBS3 the driver was trying to turn into the shopping center and she could not get her car to stop. That is when she slammed through the glass of the storefront and burst into the building. A woman was sitting on a sofa at the time of the incident. CBS3 was told the sofa...
thefamilyvacationguide.com

How Long Is the Flight From Philadelphia to Hawaii

Hawaii is one of the most beautiful places in the United States, maybe the world. Visiting the islands will provide you with a relaxing or exciting time, even a combination of both, depending on what you want to do when you arrive. Whether traveling alone, with a partner, or with...
HAWAII STATE
PhillyBite

10 Must-See Pennsylvania Roadside Oddities

Philadelphia, PA - If you love roadside attractions, you'll want to make a day out of visiting these unique establishments. You can't go to Pennsylvania without experiencing Stinson the Dinosaur, Coffee Pot, Haines Shoe House, and Muffler Men. You'll be pleasantly surprised by what you'll find. Read on to learn more. We'll touch on each one. Listed below are a few of our favorites.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Philadelphia Civic

Thank you Philly! I hear lots of doom and gloom about Philly, but this really made me emotional

I grew up in the NE and my family has since moved away. My mom (late 70’s) and sisters were in town for a concert last Tuesday night. On Wednesday afternoon my sisters, niece, and mom walked from their hotel to Love park. On the walk back my mom collapsed from the heat and was nearing a heat stroke. Instantly people around my mom sprung to her aid. Multiple people stood by my mom to block the sun while an electrician literally ran to a store and brought my mom two cold water bottles to cool her down. I just want to say thank you! Not living in the area anymore I hear lots of doom and gloom about Philly, but this really made me emotional. Thank you to those that helped my mom, you really showed how amazing Philly actually still is.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

