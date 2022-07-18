Amid crime spike, self defense classes in higher demand in Central Indiana

Your Money: Food banks busy, Workers quitting jobs, Apple healthcare strategy, Lyft car rental ends. A new study says 40 percent of the workforce plan to find a new jobs in the next 3-6 months. Also, food banks say they are struggling to meet growing demand. Monica Malpass has the details on those stories and more in this Your Money report.
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Weeks after several bodies were discovered at a southern Indiana funeral home, the business owner appeared in court for the first time. Randy Lankford with Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center in Jeffersonville was in the Clark County Courthouse on Tuesday for a preservation of evidence hearing.
BEDFORD – A Spencer man was arrested after Bedford Police Department received a 911 call at 1:09 a.m. Monday reporting there were two males in the parking lot of Bliss Place and one had briefly entered the facility. When police arrived they spoke with employees of Bliss Place. One...
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Monday when Bedford Police officers were called to Walmart after a male attempted to make a fraudulent return. When police arrived they found 31-year-old Airon Lagle shopping in the men’s department. Lagle agreed to return to the asset protection office with...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pedestrian was killed in a fatal hit-and-run Sunday night in Clarksville. Clarksville Police officers were called to the crash on Brown Station Way West near North Clark Boulevard around 9:57 p.m. Sunday. No other details were provided about the victim. Police are currently looking through...
JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was killed Wednesday morning in a crash on Interstate 65 in Jackson County. State troopers got a call at around 7 a.m. about a crash between a car and a semi-truck on I-65 south at exit 55 in northern Jackson County. Investigators...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man and woman will spend more than 10 years in prison for dealing meth in southern Indiana. James Shultz, 37, of Louisville, and Sheena Garrett, 35, of Henderson, pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges on Wednesday. Shultz will spend 15 years in prison, while Garrett...
BEDFORD – Two men were arrested Friday night after a Bedford Police officer observed a red Ford Explorer traveling south on State Road 37. The officer stopped the driver 29-year-old Michael Robbins for traveling 59 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone and for failing to utilize a turn signal before making a lane change at the intersection of State Road 37 and 29th Street.
MITCHELL – An Orleans woman was arrested on Friday at 6:52 p.m. when a Mitchell Police officer responded to Spring Mill Inn after a report an employee found drugs in a woman’s employee bathroom. When police arrived they were escorted to the bathroom where an officer found the...
Operating With Expired Plates / Speeding: Joshua R. Turner, $141. Seatbelt Violation: William P. Dart, II; Jose A. Lara; Margaret A. Stout, $25. Operating With Expired Plates: Melvin C. Kinney, $141; Dylan J. Hubert, dismissed. Speeding: Hunter R. Gray; Lauren E. Lubbehusen; Lucian Saimon; Thawng L. Kim; Gina R. Wright,...
Scott County Sheriff's Deputies Remain Vigilant - More Arrest Made after Poor Choices by Offenders. Scott County-Arrests continue to be made by Scott County Sheriff's Deputies as the push continues in the quest to make Scott County the safest place to live in America. On June 24th, Jeremy Pierce, 46...
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Royal Couture Treats Boutique is now open inside the Green Tree Mall. The bakery provides homemade grab-and-go goods and custom orders for special events. Southern Indiana native and Royal Couture Treats Boutique owner Minnie Johnson started the business at the peak of the pandemic. Johnson sold...
Haley Rene Kilian to Zachary Christian Wood, both of Jasper. Emma Lynn Uebelhor of Ferdinand to Adam Joseph Krempp of Jasper. Wesley Lee Hembree of St. Anthony to Natasha Lynn Leckie of Huntingburg. Crystal Dawn Martindale to Fred Alan Giesler, both of St. Anthony. Rachel Carlene Dick to Tyler Edward...
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The Jeffersonville Parks Department is back again with one of southern Indiana's largest free country music concerts. "Jeff Goes Country" will be headlined by American Idol Season 10 winner Scotty McCreery. The event, sponsored by Watson’s and The Storage Project, is scheduled to take place on...
Indiana and AT&T are collaborating to bring a fiber network to more than 6,000 homes, businesses and farms throughout the state. The $13 million project, which is contingent on a final contract between the state and AT&T, would bring high-speed broadband to portions of nine counties. AT&T would build fiber...
Comments / 0