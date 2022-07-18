ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central, IN

Amid crime spike, self defense classes in higher demand in Central Indiana

WTHR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I do believe it's a scarier time,"...

www.wthr.com

Wave 3

Kentucky, Indiana school districts making changes to COVID guidelines

Your Money: Food banks busy, Workers quitting jobs, Apple healthcare strategy, Lyft car rental ends. A new study says 40 percent of the workforce plan to find a new jobs in the next 3-6 months. Also, food banks say they are struggling to meet growing demand. Monica Malpass has the details on those stories and more in this Your Money report.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Spencer man arrested after approaching Bliss House employees

BEDFORD – A Spencer man was arrested after Bedford Police Department received a 911 call at 1:09 a.m. Monday reporting there were two males in the parking lot of Bliss Place and one had briefly entered the facility. When police arrived they spoke with employees of Bliss Place. One...
BEDFORD, IN
wdrb.com

Pedestrian killed in fatal hit-and-run in Clarksville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pedestrian was killed in a fatal hit-and-run Sunday night in Clarksville. Clarksville Police officers were called to the crash on Brown Station Way West near North Clark Boulevard around 9:57 p.m. Sunday. No other details were provided about the victim. Police are currently looking through...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Two were arrested after a traffic stop for failure to use a turn signal and speeding

BEDFORD – Two men were arrested Friday night after a Bedford Police officer observed a red Ford Explorer traveling south on State Road 37. The officer stopped the driver 29-year-old Michael Robbins for traveling 59 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone and for failing to utilize a turn signal before making a lane change at the intersection of State Road 37 and 29th Street.
BEDFORD, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Court News – July 19, 2022

Operating With Expired Plates / Speeding: Joshua R. Turner, $141. Seatbelt Violation: William P. Dart, II; Jose A. Lara; Margaret A. Stout, $25. Operating With Expired Plates: Melvin C. Kinney, $141; Dylan J. Hubert, dismissed. Speeding: Hunter R. Gray; Lauren E. Lubbehusen; Lucian Saimon; Thawng L. Kim; Gina R. Wright,...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
scottcountysheriff.org

Scott County Sheriff's Deputies Remain Vigilant

Scott County Sheriff's Deputies Remain Vigilant - More Arrest Made after Poor Choices by Offenders. Scott County-Arrests continue to be made by Scott County Sheriff's Deputies as the push continues in the quest to make Scott County the safest place to live in America. On June 24th, Jeremy Pierce, 46...
WLKY.com

Southern Indiana woman opens bakery inside Green Tree Mall

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Royal Couture Treats Boutique is now open inside the Green Tree Mall. The bakery provides homemade grab-and-go goods and custom orders for special events. Southern Indiana native and Royal Couture Treats Boutique owner Minnie Johnson started the business at the peak of the pandemic. Johnson sold...
INDIANA STATE
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Marriage Licenses – July 19, 2022

Haley Rene Kilian to Zachary Christian Wood, both of Jasper. Emma Lynn Uebelhor of Ferdinand to Adam Joseph Krempp of Jasper. Wesley Lee Hembree of St. Anthony to Natasha Lynn Leckie of Huntingburg. Crystal Dawn Martindale to Fred Alan Giesler, both of St. Anthony. Rachel Carlene Dick to Tyler Edward...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

Scotty McCreery to headline free country concert in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The Jeffersonville Parks Department is back again with one of southern Indiana's largest free country music concerts. "Jeff Goes Country" will be headlined by American Idol Season 10 winner Scotty McCreery. The event, sponsored by Watson’s and The Storage Project, is scheduled to take place on...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

AT&T planning broadband projects for nine counties

Indiana and AT&T are collaborating to bring a fiber network to more than 6,000 homes, businesses and farms throughout the state. The $13 million project, which is contingent on a final contract between the state and AT&T, would bring high-speed broadband to portions of nine counties. AT&T would build fiber...
INDIANA STATE

