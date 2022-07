Authorities confirmed that the body of an Appalachian Trail hiker was found on the AT in Washington County, Virginia, early Sunday morning. WCSO said deputies found the hiker, who has been identified as 55-year-old Michael Charles Lombardo of Dunnellon, Florida, dead in his tent off Mountain City Road (just south of the town of Damascus on the AT).

DAMASCUS, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO