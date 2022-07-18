ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox 46 Charlotte

4 homicides, shooting at comedy club over weekend in Charlotte

By Sydney Heiberger
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It was yet another violent weekend in the Queen City.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reported four homicides and a shooting inside The Comedy Zone that sent dozens of people running. Thankfully, no one was injured there.

Comedian and actor Craig Robinson was between shows when Omar McCombs, 36, reportedly went into the venue, brandished his firearm, and fired.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ElO1U_0gj4TFzr00
Omar McCombs Courtesy: CMPD

McCombs is charged with five counts of assault by pointing a gun, one count of discharging a firearm in the city, one count of communicating threats, one count of discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

In a statement from The Comedy Zone, a spokesperson said, “The Comedy Zone is going to take a short breather; therefore, [Sunday’s] show has been canceled. Anyone who purchased tickets for [Sunday’s] show or the 9:45 p.m. show on Saturday night will have their tickets refunded.”

Earlier in the week, CMPD announced assaults with a gun were up 25% this year compared to the city’s five-year average.

“It’s like surreal, you know? It’s like an out-of-body experience where you’re like, ‘something serious is happening, and my life is on the line,’” said Oscar Gomez, who had tickets to Saturday night’s show. He said police were already on the scene when he arrived.

“Some of our friends were worried because we saw people crying. Some of us were confused,” said Gomez.

Robinson, known for his role in “The Office,” posted a live video on Instagram, saying he was evacuated from his dressing room and sent to an outdoor concert that was happening at the Music Factory at the same time.

“There was an active shooter at the club I was at, so we had to run over here to this concert,” said Robinson.

On Sunday, the actor followed up on his video with a statement, saying in part, “Thanks be to God no one was hurt. Please stay safe, everyone.”

In addition to the incident at The Comedy Zone, CMPD reported at least four other homicides in the city over the weekend.

The first happened just after midnight on Saturday on North Tryon Street. CMPD identified 38-year-old Lamar Weathers as the victim.

The second happened shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday near the 9500 block of University City Boulevard. CMPD said 22-year-old Tashon Malyk Mock was shot and later died at the hospital.

The third happened around 1 a.m. Sunday on East Independence Boulevard and left 29-year-old Montereo Adams dead. The fourth happened just a couple of hours later, around 3 a.m. on McAlway Road, where 23-year-old Johnny Green was killed.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

