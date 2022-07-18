Fire damages vehicles in north Wichita

A 57-year-old Kansas man was killed and his 26-year-old stepson critically injured while welding an oil tank, according to Harper County Sheriff Tracy Chance. First responders were called to the explosion around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in rural Harper County, about seven miles north of Attica. Charles Weber of Bushton died at the scene. Weber’s stepson was found with critical injuries, Chance said. He was taken to the Patterson Health Center before being brought to Ascension Via Christi in Wichita.

HARPER COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO