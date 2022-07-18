Fire damages vehicles in north Wichita

A firefighter remained hospitalized Wednesday morning after Tuesday’s massive west Wichita apartment fire caused an estimated $2 million in damages, according to Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz. The 16-unit apartment is unlivable. Drone footage shows the roof was burned off of the apartments on the second floor. A cigarette smoked...
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says three people have serious injuries after two vehicles crashed on U.S. Highway 81 Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. and about 30 miles north of Salina. The KHP said a car was heading west on Sunset Road...
The Wichita Fire Department responded to a two-alarm apartment fire in the 8400 block of West Central Ave. The fire happened at the Aspen Park Apartment Complex. The fire department said heavy smoke was affecting visibility on Central east of Tyler. The blaze was upgraded to a 3-alarm fire around...
Fire damaged an apartment complex it west Wichita. The call was made around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday evening from the Aspen Park Apartments, in the 8400 block of W Central, east of Tyler Rd. Crews observed flames coming from a balcony as they arrived. Details remain sketchy, but a second and...
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Investigators have finally confirmed the name of the second person who was shot to death on South Rock Road earlier this month. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says he was Gerardo Ruvalcaba-Ulloa, 29, of California. The woman who died with him was Saren Negrete-Perez, 43, of California.
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Tuesday night, a three-alarm fire took place at Aspen Park Apartments in west Wichita. According to the Wichita Fire Department (WFD), the fire started after someone threw out a cigarette, leading to the blaze that left many without a home. About 20 people have now been displaced. Two of those […]
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man accused of murdering a Dodge City resident turned himself in to Wichita police on Wednesday. 27-year-old Aaron Arreola was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder stemming from a stabbing that killed a Dodge City resident on July 17. Dodge City police say around...
A 57-year-old Kansas man was killed and his 26-year-old stepson critically injured while welding an oil tank, according to Harper County Sheriff Tracy Chance. First responders were called to the explosion around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in rural Harper County, about seven miles north of Attica. Charles Weber of Bushton died at the scene. Weber’s stepson was found with critical injuries, Chance said. He was taken to the Patterson Health Center before being brought to Ascension Via Christi in Wichita.
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a July 4th weekend double murder have identified the second victim as 29-year-old Gerardo Ruvalcaba-Ulloam from California, according to Sedgwick County Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick. Just after 5 a.m. July 3, sheriff's deputies were sent to a shooting call in the 4400 block of...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters had to battle the heat outside and while fighting the fire inside a home Monday afternoon in south Wichita. Crews were called out to the 2100 block of South Glenn for the report of a fire coming from a home that was under renovation. A rehab unit was on the scene to check on the crews that arrived.
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Police Department will join other law enforcement agencies in stepping up traffic enforcement on Wednesday. WPD said on Facebook that "Operation Impact" is a 24-hour "multijurisdictional enforcement effort aimed at dangerous driving violations." As part of the operation, the department's traffic section will focus on Meridian, Kellogg and K-254, the post said.
Police in Dodge City say a man wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing has turned himself in. 27-year-old Aaron Arreola turned himself in to Wichita police late Wednesday morning. Investigators want to question Arreola about the stabbing death of 24-year-old Christian Zamora, who was found on July 17th in...
HARPER COUNTY — Authorities are investigating a fatal accident after an oil field explosion on Tuesday in Harper County. Just after 12:30 p.m. two men were welding at an oil well site approximately seven miles north of Attica, according to a media release from the Harper County Sheriff's offie.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One person went to the hospital after a house fire Tuesday evening in Hutchinson. According to a release from the Hutchinson Fire Department, crews were called to a home at 400 East 6th around 6:25 p.m. The fire was put out in the room where it...
A man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after his tractor was hit by a car on a Sedgwick County road near Bel Aire. The crash was reported around 8 a.m at 37th Street North and 143rd Street East. The tractor split into two pieces and the driver, a man in his 60s, was thrown about 30 feet. The driver of the car, a woman in her 20s, had minor injuries.
One worker was killed and another was injured in an explosion Tuesday afternoon at an oil field in northwest Harper County. The explosion was reported around 12:30 p.m. at a site about seven miles north of Attica. The Sheriff’s Office said two men were welding on some equipment when a gas build-up caused an explosion.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Life is a lot cooler for a Wichita woman thanks to the help of a local business. Eyewitness News spoke with Shelley Monigold on Tuesday after her air conditioner went out. Storm Team 12 issued a Weather Alert due to the high temperatures which reached 107 degrees in Wichita. It was 90 degrees inside Monigold’s house.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the air conditioning unit her home now silent and one of the hottest days in recent memory kicking off a string of triple-digit high temperatures, Shelley Monigold is searching for help. “I don’t want to cry on here,” she said. “Yeah, it’s upsetting.”...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was injured Tuesday morning when the tractor he was operating was struck by a car, ejecting him 30 feet from the tractor. The crash happened at around 8 a.m. The tractor split into two pieces due to the impact, and Bel Aire Police said the car that struck the tractor was speeding.
A temporary fire station near 13th Street and West Street will be set up to prevent possible delayed response times due to the impending closure of the Amidon Avenue Bridge for replacement. The Wichita City Council originally approved funding of the new design in January of 2021 but received considerable...
Comments / 0