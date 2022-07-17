Campbell baseball in 2022 MLB Draft tracker: Which Fighting Camels have been picked?
Campbell baseball is expected to have at least one player picked highly in Sunday's MLB Draft .
Shortstop Zach Neto is expected to go within the first 20 selections of the first round. Pitcher Thomas Harrington could also go during Sunday's selections, which include the first two rounds, competitive balance rounds and compensatory picks.
Follow along Sunday and throughout the draft process as Fighting Camels players are selected:
MLB DRAFT TRACKER: Live results, updates and first round picks so far
Campbell baseball players selected in 2022 MLB Draft
Zach Neto, SS, No. 13 overall in first round to Los Angeles Angels
Draft slot bonus value: $4,410,200
Thomas Harrington, P, No. 36 overall in first round to Pittsburgh Pirates
Draft slot bonus value: $2,149,200
This story will be updated.
This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Campbell baseball in 2022 MLB Draft tracker: Which Fighting Camels have been picked?
Comments / 0