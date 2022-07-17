Campbell baseball is expected to have at least one player picked highly in Sunday's MLB Draft .

Shortstop Zach Neto is expected to go within the first 20 selections of the first round. Pitcher Thomas Harrington could also go during Sunday's selections, which include the first two rounds, competitive balance rounds and compensatory picks.

Follow along Sunday and throughout the draft process as Fighting Camels players are selected:

MLB DRAFT TRACKER: Live results, updates and first round picks so far

Campbell baseball players selected in 2022 MLB Draft

Zach Neto, SS, No. 13 overall in first round to Los Angeles Angels

Draft slot bonus value: $4,410,200

Thomas Harrington, P, No. 36 overall in first round to Pittsburgh Pirates

Draft slot bonus value: $2,149,200

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Campbell baseball in 2022 MLB Draft tracker: Which Fighting Camels have been picked?