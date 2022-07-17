Health Report pres. by Vanderbilt Health: Nashville SC vs Los Angeles FC

A year ago, Eddie George was facing the task of heading into his first season as a head coach at Tennessee State with zero games on any sideline. You would never know that by just watching Tuesday’s Ohio Valley Conference Media Day. The former All-Pro running back sounded like a seasoned veteran after just one season under his belt. He spoke about his desire to elevate the program to a new level.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The inaugural Nashville Fair is set to kick off in September at The Fairgrounds Nashville. The fair, which goes for ten days gives attendees a chance to enjoy rides, food, entertainment and more! While this is the first year for the event, the location has the history of hosting the Tennessee State Fair for more than a century.
Days after national Republican leaders tentatively selected Milwaukee for a national convention, state lawmakers believe Metro Nashville Council might have signed its “death warrant” by rejecting the event. Retaliation against the capital city is likely to be rough when the General Assembly convenes in January, since little time is available for a special session before […]
Whataburger has announced a timeframe for the opening of several new locations across Middle Tennessee. Whataburger has opened two Nashville area locations and has plans to open eight more. Recently opened locations include 1123 Nashville Pike in Gallatin and 5055 Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage. Whataburger will continue to grow...
No need to be flaky, let’s keep this short and sweet with some savory advice minus the fluff (I can make biscuit puns all day). Without good biscuits, the world would be relegated to substitutes like the inferior scone, muffin, or dinner roll. Fortunately, Nashville knows biscuits, from savory and sweet to flaky and fluffy. The tasty treats are the palate-pleasing cornerstone of any bona fide breakfast.
The Vanderbilt football program doesn't exactly have a sterling reputation. The Commodores consistently finish at the bottom of the SEC — notching losing season after losing season. After a winless year in 2020, the team was able to muster just two wins this past season. While the current team...
Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville, the highly anticipated luxury hotel opening in the heart of Music City, announces the appointment of Aniello “Nello” Turco as Executive Restaurant Chef. Already well-respected in his field, following notable contributions to world-renowned, Michelin-starred outposts such as Noma in Copenhagen and...
Travelawaits just released its list of “10 Favorite RV Camping Grounds After a Year of Full-time RVing.”. The first Tennessee spot on the list was Clarksville RV Resort. They stated,”Straddling the Kentucky-Tennessee border, right off Highway 24, you’ll find this cute resort with a vintage trailer at the front, offering great photo ops. The Clarksville RV Resort is well maintained and has an excellent children’s play area, a pool, and a great little convenience store.”
5 people injured after a multi-vehicle wreck on Highway 100 in Nashville (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. On Monday night, five people suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Nashville. As per the initial information, the multi-vehicle wreck was reported at about 8 p.m. in the 8800 block of Highway 100 [...]
From the Warner Parks to the Natchez Trace, Nashville's latest hotel opening brings a taste of Tennessee's favorite outdoor escapes to the heart of downtown Music City. 1Hotel Nashville opened its doors earlier this week, creating a tranquil, outdoors-inspired oasis in the middle of an urban jungle. With its ivy-covered façade and walls built from reclaimed wood, the hotel works to evoke the natural beauty of the surrounding state, including awe-inspiring destinations like the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Automaker Subaru is being sued by two insurance companies after a fire destroyed two vehicles and damaged a Brentwood home last November. According to a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, an Illinois couple, which included the daughter of two Brentwood residents, was staying at a home on Quail Valley Drive when at approximately 6 p.m. on November 25, a fire broke out in the home's garage.
MURFREESBORO - Main Street “Taste of Rutherford” tickets are still on sale for their annual fundraising event. For the first time ever, this event will be held at Oakland’s Mansion. Sarah Callender, Executive Director of Main Street stated... - Over 22 restaurants will spread out under the...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man was pronounced dead Tuesday following a shooting at a Nashville Jack in the Box. Police said the shooting occurred following a dispute in the Jack in the Box parking lot at 24 Largo Drive. It is unclear what the disagreement was about. Responding officers...
