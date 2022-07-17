ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Report pres. by Vanderbilt Health: Nashville SC vs Los Angeles FC

By Nashville SC Communications
nashvillesc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNashville, Tenn. (July 17, 2022) — It's almost time for kickoff...

www.nashvillesc.com

HBCU Gameday

Eddie George building Tennessee State for sustained success

A year ago, Eddie George was facing the task of heading into his first season as a head coach at Tennessee State with zero games on any sideline. You would never know that by just watching Tuesday’s Ohio Valley Conference Media Day. The former All-Pro running back sounded like a seasoned veteran after just one season under his belt. He spoke about his desire to elevate the program to a new level.
TENNESSEE STATE
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Nashville Fair kicks off at The Fairgrounds on September 9

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The inaugural Nashville Fair is set to kick off in September at The Fairgrounds Nashville. The fair, which goes for ten days gives attendees a chance to enjoy rides, food, entertainment and more! While this is the first year for the event, the location has the history of hosting the Tennessee State Fair for more than a century.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Rough retaliation against Metro expected in wake of Republican convention decision

Days after national Republican leaders tentatively selected Milwaukee for a national convention, state lawmakers believe Metro Nashville Council might have signed its “death warrant” by rejecting the event.  Retaliation against the capital city is likely to be rough when the General Assembly convenes in January, since little time is available for a special session before […] The post Rough retaliation against Metro expected in wake of Republican convention decision appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

The 6 Best Biscuits in Nashville

No need to be flaky, let’s keep this short and sweet with some savory advice minus the fluff (I can make biscuit puns all day). Without good biscuits, the world would be relegated to substitutes like the inferior scone, muffin, or dinner roll. Fortunately, Nashville knows biscuits, from savory and sweet to flaky and fluffy. The tasty treats are the palate-pleasing cornerstone of any bona fide breakfast.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Two Tennessee Spots Make the List for Ten Favorite RV Camp Grounds

Travelawaits just released its list of “10 Favorite RV Camping Grounds After a Year of Full-time RVing.”. The first Tennessee spot on the list was Clarksville RV Resort. They stated,”Straddling the Kentucky-Tennessee border, right off Highway 24, you’ll find this cute resort with a vintage trailer at the front, offering great photo ops. The Clarksville RV Resort is well maintained and has an excellent children’s play area, a pool, and a great little convenience store.”
MANCHESTER, TN
tripsavvy.com

Nashville's Newest Hotel Will Transport You to the Smoky Mountains

From the Warner Parks to the Natchez Trace, Nashville's latest hotel opening brings a taste of Tennessee's favorite outdoor escapes to the heart of downtown Music City. 1Hotel Nashville opened its doors earlier this week, creating a tranquil, outdoors-inspired oasis in the middle of an urban jungle. With its ivy-covered façade and walls built from reclaimed wood, the hotel works to evoke the natural beauty of the surrounding state, including awe-inspiring destinations like the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Automaker Subaru sued after fire in Brentwood home last November

Automaker Subaru is being sued by two insurance companies after a fire destroyed two vehicles and damaged a Brentwood home last November. According to a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, an Illinois couple, which included the daughter of two Brentwood residents, was staying at a home on Quail Valley Drive when at approximately 6 p.m. on November 25, a fire broke out in the home's garage.
BRENTWOOD, TN
wgnsradio.com

Main Street 'Taste of Rutherford' is This Saturday (07/23/22)

MURFREESBORO - Main Street “Taste of Rutherford” tickets are still on sale for their annual fundraising event. For the first time ever, this event will be held at Oakland’s Mansion. Sarah Callender, Executive Director of Main Street stated... - Over 22 restaurants will spread out under the...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Dispute in Jack in the Box parking lot leads to fatal shootout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man was pronounced dead Tuesday following a shooting at a Nashville Jack in the Box. Police said the shooting occurred following a dispute in the Jack in the Box parking lot at 24 Largo Drive. It is unclear what the disagreement was about. Responding officers...
NASHVILLE, TN

