Islamorada Bait Help

By bwhite35 South Carolina Posts:
floridasportsman.com
 3 days ago

Me and my cousin and bringing our 3 boys down next week and plan on spending every waking hour on the boat. I hear weeds are scattered so gonna make trolling tough. Need some advice on live bait. I know this is a “hush, hush” topic for some but would really...

Outdoor Life

Hotdogs are the Best Bait for Catching Summertime Channel Catfish

Bar soap has kind of fallen out of popular favor. You might still see a worn-down green blob of Irish Spring at fish or duck camp, but the average home shower is now loaded with gels and scrubs, or organic body washes that are pushed by bearded pseudo-lumberjacks on social media. Many of your grandpas would roll over in their pine boxes if they knew how much you spend to scrub your ass. Some of your grandpas would also tell you that $20 bar you just ordered—you know, the one infused with bamboo fibers and birch oil—likely won’t catch any channel catfish. That old-school blue Zest would, though. Shave off a slice with a dirty pocketknife, pin it on a hook, send it out into the river, and hang on.
HOBBIES
Outdoor Life

Kid Catches 50-Inch Muskie While Bass Fishing in a Channel

Tayden George, 19, went fishing after work on June 20 and landed a fish he’ll never forget. The dedicated angler was targeting bass and panfish while walking along a 6-foot-deep channel that connects Lakes Ida and Charley in west-central Minnesota. The skinny-water channel is not the kind of place where you’d expect a large muskie to hang out.
PETS
Outdoor Life

The Best Boat Coolers of 2022

Making sure that you have the right boat cooler for your particular fishing situation can be a matter of saving money, your catch, and your health. It’s that important. When I bought my first bass boat in 1996, it had no built-in cooler. That might not have seemed like a big deal at the time because I got a great deal on the boat and could bring a standalone cooler with me. But I quickly discovered that I often forgot to bring a cooler, or else it was underfoot at the worst possible time. It became apparent that having the wrong cooler can be almost as bad as having no cooler at all.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Twittershare#Pinfish#Deckhand Fishinfool86#Fow
Field & Stream

Why Snakeheads Are Better Than Bass

I can tell just by the take that a largemouth ate my frog. It was sudden but quiet, creating a muted dimple on the surface along the lily pads. Not much fanfare in the hit. Now, I’m not suggesting that bass never eat a hollow-body frog in a violent way, because they do when they’re in the mood or when they’re big. But in the waters I fish, the bass are on the smaller side and tend to drag a frog under instead of inhaling the bait. This two-pounder gives me one jump when I set the hook, and you’d think after spending an entire July afternoon roasting in a South Jersey marsh with zero bites so far, I’d be grateful. But I’m not.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

PHOTOS: Giant Spotted Eagle Ray Leaps Into Boat, Decks Woman Fishing

In bizarre outdoor news, last week during the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo, April Jones and her family had a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with marine life. While Jones, her husband, their 8-year-old son, and her husband’s grandfather were minding their own business on their boat, just fishing away, a pregnant spotted eagle ray leaped out of the water and landed on the back of their boat.
ALABAMA STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Garden Q&A: For National Moth Week, take time to appreciate the diversity of these amazing, colorful insects

Welcome to National Moth Week! (July 23-31) As an insect enthusiast, I encourage everyone to take a closer look at the vast diversity of moths that fill our world. Butterflies and moths belong to the same insect group, but moths far outnumber butterflies in species diversity. Since many moths have muted colors or fly at night, we’re largely unaware of this bounty. Let’s take a quick ...
BALTIMORE, MD

