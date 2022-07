Iowa basketball had a big win when Kris Murray decided to forgo the NBA Draft to return to the Hawkeyes. There was a lot of interest in Murray for his two-way ability, high upside and belief that the best basketball is in front of him. There were two-way contracts on the table and there was even a couple of teams that debated on using a first-round pick on him.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO