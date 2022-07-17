ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Report: Yankees, Mets will explore Soto trade

By Tom Ruminski
theScore
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Yankees and New York Mets will do their due diligence on a potential trade involving Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto, sources told Jon Heyman of the New York Post. However, a deal involving...

www.thescore.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Yankees star David Cone and Taja Abitbol separate: ‘It’s complicated’

Former Yankees pitcher David Cone and his longtime love, Taja Abitbol, have struck out on their romance, Page Six has learned. Abitbol confirmed to us exclusively Monday morning that her and Cone’s romance has become “complicated,” as she’s been living in Florida with their 10-year-old son, Sammy, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic while the athlete resides in New York. “We don’t know [what we are]. It’s rough with the travel situation. He’s always on the road. During baseball season it’s hard for us, and sometimes in the off-season it’s not hard for us,” she explains. “It’s complicated.” A source tells us...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Washington, DC
Sports
State
New York State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
FanSided

FOX airs shockingly insensitive promo during Yankees-Red Sox

Saturday night’s game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox was a nationally-televised vehicle. The hope was the bitter rivals would pick up where they left off in Friday’s thrilling season-opener, when Boston won in improbable fashion in extra innings after the Yankees (repeatedly) failed to come through with runners in scoring position late in the game.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Look: Wild Brawl At The MLB Home Run Derby Monday

Unfortunately, Juan Soto and Julio Rodriguez weren't the only ones swinging for the fences at Dodger Stadium on Monday night. On Tuesday, a video of two fans fighting surfaced on social media. Judging by their outfits, they were both Dodgers fans. This fight occurred in the left field bleachers at...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Heyman
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Kevin Durant
960 The Ref

Fox Sports apologizes for overlaying Yankees and Red Sox logos on World Trade Center site

The biggest misstep of Saturday's New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox didn't come on the field. Broadcaster Fox Sports saw a swift backlash during the game, part of its Baseball Night in America telecast, after it came out of a commercial break with a graphic depicting the two rivals' logos overlaid onto the reflecting pools of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Chris Sale has brutal quote about his latest injury

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale has been plagued by injury all season, with the latest coming in Sunday’s loss to the New York Yankees. Sale confirmed after the game that he suffered a fractured pinky finger after being struck by a line drive in Sunday’s defeat. The injury occurred in what was only Sale’s second start off the injured list after missing the first three months of the season with a stress fracture in his rib cage.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#The New York Yankees#The New York Post#Nba#Nl#Mvp
The Spun

Curt Schilling Speaks Out On Brittney Griner: MLB World Reacts

While most of the sports world is anxiously awaiting Brittney Griner's hopeful return to the United States, one former MLB star feels differently. Former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling believes that the WNBA star should pay the price for breaking another country's laws. Griner was arrested at a Russian airport...
MLB
The Spun

Shohei Ohtani Makes Official All-Star Game Decision: Fans React

Shohei Ohtani is arguably the best pitcher in baseball right now. The two-way baseball superstar has won his last six starts on the mound, compiling 58 strikeouts during that span. Ohtani will display some of his skillset at the All-Star Game this week. Unfortunately, he won't be on the mound.
BASEBALL
theScore

Yankees' Stanton slugs way to All-Star Game MVP

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton was named All-Star Game MVP after hitting the game-tying two-run homer at Dodger Stadium. Stanton is just the third Yankees player to win the award, following Derek Jeter (2000) and Mariano Rivera (2013). Stanton's home run traveled 457 feet into Dodger Stadium's left-field pavilion....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Yardbarker

Watch: Yankees’ Jasson Dominguez shows off insane power in Futures game

New York Yankees star prospects Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza have been receiving most of the headlines lately as potential trade pieces at the deadline. While it is unlikely general manager Brian Cashman trades either of the two shortstops, there’s always a possibility he connects on a blockbuster deal. That deal would have to include Washington Nationals’ generational talent, Juan Soto.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Rafael Devers, Red Sox hit embarrassing lowlight never seen in 121 years of franchise history

The Boston Red Sox got on the wrong end of history on Sunday afternoon after another embarrassing defeat at the hands of the New York Yankees. For the second straight game, the Yankees destroyed the Red Sox, 13-2. It followed New York’s Saturday win that saw them obliterate Boston, 14-1. With that, Rafael Devers and […] The post Rafael Devers, Red Sox hit embarrassing lowlight never seen in 121 years of franchise history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy