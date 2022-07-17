ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Padres pick Vanderbilt baseball signee Dylan Lesko in 2022 MLB Draft

By Aria Gerson, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago
Vanderbilt baseball signee Dylan Lesko was drafted 15th overall by the San Diego Padres in the 2022 MLB Draft on Sunday night.

Lesko, a right-handed pitcher, was the 2021 Gatorade National Player of the Year, the first player to win the honor as an underclassman.

He was widely considered to be the top pitcher in the draft until having Tommy John surgery in April. Despite the injury, he is still considered one of the draft's top arms, as many of the other top pitchers in the draft are also injured. Lesko was thought to have high signing bonus demands, but there is a good chance that his upside is enough for him to still sign away from his commitment. Lesko has until Aug. 1 to sign.

Lesko has a mid-90s fastball and is especially known for his changeup.

ROCKER PICKED:Texas Rangers pick Kumar Rocker, former Vanderbilt baseball ace, at No. 3 in 2022 MLB Draft

KEEPING RECRUITS:Can Vanderbilt baseball keep top recruits after MLB Draft 2022? Here's what history shows

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

The Tennessean

The Tennessean

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

