Man hospitalized after being pulled from Upper Pond in Saugus

SAUGUS, Mass. — A man was taken to the hospital after being pulled from a pond in the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus.

State Police said they were called to the Upper Pond for a man in distress around 5:20 p.m. First responders from Saugus responded to the scene as well.

The man was pulled from the water and given CPR.

He was taken to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital in “grave condition,” according to State Police.

