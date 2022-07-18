ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugus, MA

Man hospitalized after being pulled from Upper Pond in Saugus

By Alexander Newman, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
A man was taken to the hospital in "grave condition" after being pulled from the Upper Pond in Saugus. (Katifcam/iStock)

SAUGUS, Mass. — A man was taken to the hospital after being pulled from a pond in the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus.

State Police said they were called to the Upper Pond for a man in distress around 5:20 p.m. First responders from Saugus responded to the scene as well.

The man was pulled from the water and given CPR.

He was taken to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital in “grave condition,” according to State Police.

