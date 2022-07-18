Man hospitalized after being pulled from Upper Pond in Saugus
SAUGUS, Mass. — A man was taken to the hospital after being pulled from a pond in the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus.
State Police said they were called to the Upper Pond for a man in distress around 5:20 p.m. First responders from Saugus responded to the scene as well.
The man was pulled from the water and given CPR.
He was taken to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital in “grave condition,” according to State Police.
