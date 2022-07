Three people have been arrested in connection with the mysterious deaths of 21 teenagers in a South African nightclub in East London, a town in the south of the country. In the early hours of the 26th of June, the bodies of the victims, who were aged 13-17, were found sprawled across tables at the Enyobeni tavern with no visible wounds. They are believed to have been out celebrating the end of their exams. Authorities conducting the autopsies say it could take weeks to find out the cause of the deaths, but they believe the most likely cause is a gas leak that led to chemical asphyxiation.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO