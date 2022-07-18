Bluffton library’s Noon Book Group to meet

‘Olympic Spirit’ will be this year’s Celina Lake Festival theme. The event features fireworks, rides, amphicars and more. Friday night’s live musical entertainment includes “127 North,” and Saturday night features “Moving in Stereo,” a tribute band to The Cars. For details, visit celinalakefest.com.
FINDLAY — The work of Ohio-born painter Robert MaGaw will be showcased through Aug. 29 at the Fisher/Wall Gallery at the Marathon Center for Performing Arts, 200 W. Main Cross St., Findlay. An artist reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the gallery. MaGaw is...
LIMA — West Central Learning Academy’s school board will hold a public hearing during its regular meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at West Central Learning Academy, 522 W. North St., Lima. The hearing provides an opportunity for public comment on the use of Title I, Title...
WAPAKONETA — The Armstrong Air & Space Museum marked its 50th anniversary Wednesday, taking the day to reminisce on the museum’s history and celebrate the legacy of Neil Armstrong. The museum opened its doors on July 20, 1972, three years after Wapak’s native son took his famous footsteps...
LIMA — Lima’s Canteen was at the heart of American history. Known for its Lima Locomotive Works, Lima also made history with the longest-lived WWII railroad canteen in the nation. It ran from 1942 to 1970 and served meals to four million U.S. servicemen during WWII, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
LIMA — Thomas Fielding’s career as an organist and composer has led him around the world, performing throughout the country and abroad after receiving his Doctor of Music degree from Indiana University. But the Elida High School graduate’s latest venture, cataloging pipe organs for the Organ Historical Society’s database, has called him back to the area to document instruments at several churches for their historical significance.
LIMA — “Your body is an always-changing, never finished, work of art. And it deserves a freakin’ art show,” said Amanda Rose, a photographer at Lima’s Wild Rose Photography LLC. Her studio, in collaboration with the Council for the Arts of Greater Lima, will be...
July 12 — Samantha Compton, Elida, girl; Jocelyn and Nathan Meyer, Celina, girl. July 13 — Madison Loney and Thomas Nobles, Lima, boy; Laura and Matthew Ring, Lima, boy; Avanti Shook and Jeremiah Malcolm, Lima, boy. July 14 — Kelsea and Jerry Brown, Rockford, boy; Lacy Hageman and...
OTTAWA — The Mercy Health – Putnam Ambulatory Care Center has installed new scanning technology, a $1.7 million investment intended to allow for shorter, quieter scans and sharper images than traditional MRIs. “Getting an MRI can often be unsettling for patients as they are traditionally loud and confining,”...
LIMA — Coach Roderick Simpson of the Striders Track Club presented Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith with a medal as a token of appreciation for being a role model during Smith’s regular media briefing Wednesday. “I truly appreciate this,” Smith said. “I appreciate your dedication to the children.”...
LIMA — City of Lima Engineer Ian Kohli, announced new construction projects underway in downtown Lima during Mayor Sharetta Smith’s weekly media briefing Wednesday. “The construction on Market (Street) is 99 percent complete,” said Kohli. “The roundabout was opened last Thursday.”. Kohli reminded motorists to yield...
LIMA — U.S. Route 30 will be closed westbound at state Route 115 starting at 7:00 a.m. Thursday, with the closure set to last for a few hours. The Ohio Department of Transportation is setting up a barrier wall and a crash attenuator in the median under the overpass.
I would like to thank the gentleman in the black SUV at Superior Credit Union on Allentown Road on June 10th. I left my withdrawal in the ATM by my error. He was taking cash inside when I was returning. There are still some honest people in this troubled world....
Former Bluffton High School track-and-field standout and Ashland University elite hurdler Trevor Bassitt has been on a mission. One might even say that Bassitt has been running with a chip on his shoulder. The 2017 Bluffton graduate was a Division III high school state champion in the 110- and 300-meter...
200 block of West Elm Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday. 700 block of Faurot Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday. 1100 block of Crestwood Drive, Lima — Police responded Tuesday to the report of an assault. 2000 block of North West Street,...
Jerome Moenter never gets tired of losing. The local Lima tennis legend added another victory to his impressive resume when he and Evan Neuman captured the Lima Area Tennis Association men’s doubles title with the Bolon sisters, Esther and Ruby, winning the women’s championship at UNOH on Monday.
LIMA — An unidentified juvenile has died after being struck by a car on Harrison Avenue Monday evening. According to a press release from the Lima Police Department, officers responded shortly after 8 p.m. Monday to reports of an accident in the 200 block of Harrison Avenue. When they arrived, they located a juvenile pedestrian who had been hit by a driver and sustained severe injuries.
LIMA – The pitching matchup screamed for a memorable pitcher’s battle. And for six innings, that’s what the fans saw. But that all came to a screeching halt when Richmond went to its bullpen. The Locos scored six in the seventh and led Richmond 7-1 in the...
