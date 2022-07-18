ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UF quarterback Anthony Richardson drops ‘AR-15’ nickname

By Rachel Tucker
 3 days ago
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson warms up before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina… Read More

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — University of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson announced he will no longer go by “AR-15” or use the nickname in his clothing line.

In a statement posted to his Twitter account, the Gator said, “It is important to me that my name and brand are no longer associated with the semi-automatic rifle that has been used in mass shootings”.

The nickname is a combination of his initials, AR, and his jersey number, 15 — which Richardson shares with former Gator quarterback, Tim Tebow, who led the team to NCAA national championships in 2006 and 2008.

Richardson’s clothing line also featured a scope reticle logo, which he said would also be removed.

“My representatives and I are currently working on rebranding, which includes the creation of a new logo and transitioning to simply using ‘AR’ and my name, Anthony Richardson,” Richardson said.

Richardson is the presumed starting quarterback for the Gators this upcoming season, which kicks off on Sept. 3.

