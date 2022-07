PORTLAND, Ore. — An Uber driver was shot and injured, and his passenger was shot and killed in North Portland's Kenton neighborhood late Tuesday night. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at 11:51 p.m. near North Terry Street and North Interstate Avenue. Police found the two men shot inside a vehicle. The driver was taken to the hospital with "significant injuries," police said in a news release. The passenger died at the scene.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 20 HOURS AGO