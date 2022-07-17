Make Your Neck Look Better in Pics—Do This With Your Tongue

Staff Photo

Have you ever noticed your neck in selfies and photos? A little saggy? Older people are not the only victims of the saggy neck in selfies, pictures and on social media. It happens no matter how old you are. There's a way to fix a saggy neck—the solution is in your tongue.

When you give the world a beautiful smile, you instantly take at least five years off of your appearance as a smile is an instant facelift. But that beautiful teeth showing smile won't do a thing for your neck.

The next time you're taking an important photo, do this—smile like you usually would, but this time, make sure your tongue is touching the roof of your mouth. Press your tongue firmly onto your palate. You will fill the muscles in your neck tighten. That means you're doing it correctly.

Take a look at these before and after untouched photos:

A Photo of Neck (While Smiling) Without Using the Tongue Technique

Staff Photo

A Photo of Neck (While Smiling) Using the Tongue Technique

Staff Photo

No Botox, no laser procedure, no surgery—your neck will look better in every photo if you simply press your tongue to the roof of your mouth.

Side Note: You might wonder why you see celebrities and people who have clearly had cosmetic surgery on their faces, still have saggy necks. Did they run out of money at the jaw? No, the neck is one of the hardest areas of the body to fix. Many plastic surgeons won't even touch it.