Northwestern High School football preview

By Vince Pellegrini
 3 days ago

ALBION, Pa. (WKBN) – Competing in the second half tied at 14, Wilmington outscored Northwestern – 27-7 – over the course of the final two quarters to knock off the previously-unbeaten Wildcats, 41-21.

Coach Mark Brooks’ teams have won fourteen of their last 16 games overall.

This year, the Wildcats must replace a large senior class but coach Brooks welcomes back 16 letter winners.

“We’re hoping to get our new starters to mesh and develop depth quickly if we want to compete for another region championship,” states Brooks.

In 2021, Northwestern scored 35-points or more in six of their seven victories.

“We’ll have to be locked in during camp if we want to replace their production we graduated,” adds Brooks.

At quarterback, a pair of juniors are competing to replace Ryan Tewell in Cole Mikovich and Lloyd Fountain. “Cole is more of a pocket passer,” coach Brooks said. “Lloyd is a dual-threat, both have shown progress this summer. At running back, Ben Campbell and Landon Wayne make for a great one-two punch. Greg Gruda is looking to compete for the starting full back job.”

Kolton Sutter, Joshshuan Perry and Cam Swantek will most likely be lined up at the receiver position as they’ll each have plenty of experience. Logan Stagl is a candidate for having a breakout-season at tight end.

Brooks likes what he has returning along the offensive line. “[Nate] Ransom and [Zane] Snyder Scott bring back starting experience. Kaleb Glasl was our swing tackle last year and is vying for the right tackle job. Senior linemen Brady Linville is back after missing last year with a torn ACL. He along with senior Matt Bendure, junior Hunter Miller, and sophomore Jack Williams are in the mix at guard.”

The Wildcats closed out the regular season with one of the top defenses in the district last year.

Cornerback Joshshaun Perry had the longest interception return in school history a year ago against Iroquois (104 yards). He’ll be welcomed back in a secondary along with Landon Wayne and Lloyd Fountain. The Wildcats also return Kolton Sutter, who plated plenty of valuable snaps last season in the defensive backfield. Senior Malcolm Schaefer is back with the football team and will compete for time in the secondary as well.

Kaleb Glasl will be back at outside linebacker after having a big sophomore. year Seniors Ben Campbell and Logan Stagl return at linebacker as well while Matt Bendure and Austin Mello will compete for reps too.

Zane Snyder Scott, Greg Gruda, Jack Williams, Nate Ransom, Brady Linville, Hunter Miller and a handful of other underclassmen will look to contribute up front for the Wildcats’ defense.

Northwestern opens the 2022 season at Girard on August 26.

Northwestern Wildcats
Fast Facts
Head Coach: Mark Brooks, 6th season (32-15)
2021 Record : 7-1
Last 5 Years: 32-15 (68.1%)
Home Field: Rogers Field
League: District 10, Region 2
Base Offense: Pro-Style
Base Defense : 3-4

2021 Team Stats
Scoring Offense : 40.9
Scoring Defense : 10.1

2021 Individual Leaders
Passing : Ryan Tewell – 1320 yards, 61.6% (53-86), 24 TDs
Rushing: Ben Campbell – 348 yards, 12.9 avg, 5 TDs
Receiving: Eric Steinle – 348 yards, 26.8 avg, 4 TDs
Tackles : Logan Stagl – 63

2021 Results
Wilmington 41 Wildcats 21*
Wildcats 60 Iroquois 8*
Wildcats 22 Warren 7
Wildcats 48 Eisenhower 7
Wildcats 39 Union City 0
Wildcats 48 Saegertown 12
Wildcats 54 Maplewood 0
Wildcats 35 Seneca 6
*-playoff

2021 Region 2 Standings
Cochranton – 7-0 (8-1)
Northwestern – 6-0 (7-1)
Eisenhower – 5-2 (7-3)
Maplewood – 3-3 (5-5)
Cambridge Springs – 3-3 (3-5)
Saegertown – 2-4 (2-6)
Seneca – 2-5 (2-6)
Iroquois – 1-5 (2-6)
Union City – 0-7 (0-7)

2022 Schedule
Aug. 26 – at Girard
Sept. 2 – at Grove City
Sept. 9 – Iroquois
Sept. 16 – at Mercyhurst Prep
Sept. 23 – Oil City
Sept. 30 – at Union City
Oct. 7 – Conneaut
Oct. 14 – Eisenhower
Oct. 21 – Seneca
Oct. 28 – at Fairview

